Christmas set-ups by Sarita Handa: Elevate your festive celebrations

This holiday season, renowned designer Sarita Handa invites you to transform your home into a haven of warmth, elegance, and festive cheer. Known for her exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design sensibilities, Sarita offers two distinctive dining setups and a cozy living room arrangement that blend sophisticated aesthetics with the charm of the holidays. Each space is carefully curated to create an atmosphere where cherished memories are made, whether you’re gathering for a quiet family dinner or a lively holiday feast.

Dining set-up 1: Understated elegance

For those who appreciate the beauty of simplicity, the first dining arrangement embodies understated elegance. "The key to a memorable table is not in overwhelming your senses but in creating a setting that feels calm and refined," Sarita says. This look starts with a crisp white tablecloth, the perfect neutral canvas to showcase delicate details. An embroidered table runner, rich with intricate patterns, adds texture and sophistication without overshadowing the overall simplicity.

To enhance the serene atmosphere, slender candlesticks and fresh greenery are strategically placed, their soft glow and earthy tones creating a cozy, intimate vibe. Subtle red accents in the form of napkins and small decorative elements inject just a hint of festive cheer, while maintaining the overall neutral aesthetic. "A gentle touch of colour can bring a festive spirit to any setting, but it’s important to keep it balanced," Sarita explains. The result is a refined, timeless arrangement that’s perfect for an intimate Christmas dinner, where the focus is on connection and conversation.