Christmas set-ups by Sarita Handa: Elevate your festive celebrations

This holiday season, renowned designer Sarita Handa invites you to transform your home into a haven of warmth, elegance, and festive cheer. Known for her exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design sensibilities, Sarita offers two distinctive dining setups and a cozy living room arrangement that blend sophisticated aesthetics with the charm of the holidays. Each space is carefully curated to create an atmosphere where cherished memories are made, whether you’re gathering for a quiet family dinner or a lively holiday feast.
Dining set-up 1: Understated elegance
For those who appreciate the beauty of simplicity, the first dining arrangement embodies understated elegance. "The key to a memorable table is not in overwhelming your senses but in creating a setting that feels calm and refined," Sarita says. This look starts with a crisp white tablecloth, the perfect neutral canvas to showcase delicate details. An embroidered table runner, rich with intricate patterns, adds texture and sophistication without overshadowing the overall simplicity.
To enhance the serene atmosphere, slender candlesticks and fresh greenery are strategically placed, their soft glow and earthy tones creating a cozy, intimate vibe. Subtle red accents in the form of napkins and small decorative elements inject just a hint of festive cheer, while maintaining the overall neutral aesthetic. "A gentle touch of colour can bring a festive spirit to any setting, but it’s important to keep it balanced," Sarita explains. The result is a refined, timeless arrangement that’s perfect for an intimate Christmas dinner, where the focus is on connection and conversation.
Dining set-up 2: Bold festive cheer
For those who love to embrace the full vibrancy of the season, Sarita’s second dining setup celebrates bold, joyous energy. Rich red and white linens set the tone, while a lush floral centerpiece commands attention at the center of the table. "This arrangement is about celebrating the exuberance of Christmas," says Sarita. "It’s lively, bold, and brimming with energy, just like the season itself."
Hanging greenery adorned with ribbons and sparkling ornaments adds a touch of whimsy, making the table feel alive with festive spirit. Wooden dining chairs provide a natural balance, grounding the space with their rustic charm. The handcrafted tableware, with its unique textures and artisanal quality, adds an extra layer of warmth to the set-up. This arrangement is ideal for a vibrant holiday feast, where guests gather to share laughter, stories, and good food.
Living room set-up: Cozy Christmas comfort
No holiday celebration is complete without a cozy corner to relax and unwind, and Sarita’s living room arrangement embodies the essence of comfort. A plush, neutral-toned sofa is paired with warm-toned cushions and throws, creating a space that feels like a comforting embrace. "I believe that the living room should be a sanctuary during the holidays—somewhere to gather around with loved ones, sip hot cocoa, and enjoy the season’s joys," Sarita says.
Seasonal greenery is thoughtfully placed throughout the room, while statement vases and a beautifully styled coffee table bring texture and elegance to the space. Candles in various sizes add a soft, flickering glow, enveloping the room in warmth. A vibrant armchair in deep terracotta, paired with a floral accent cushion, introduces a striking contrast, inviting you to settle in and relax. This cozy corner is perfect for reflecting on the year’s memories or curling up with a good book by the fire.
A festive haven
Sarita Handa’s Christmas set-ups are more than just decor—they are an invitation to create a home filled with warmth, elegance, and love. Through the perfect balance of modern design and traditional craftsmanship, Sarita offers festive styling that speaks to both beauty and comfort. "The holidays are about more than just the celebration," she reflects. "They’re about creating an atmosphere that feels like home, where every detail invites you to relax, enjoy, and cherish the season."