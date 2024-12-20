Perfect Christmas gifts for home décor lovers

Christmas gifts for home décor enthusiasts are a thoughtful way to enhance their living spaces while celebrating the season. These gifts, from elegant accents to functional pieces, reflect personal style and warmth. They not only add beauty to a home but also create lasting memories, making the holiday even more special. Here are a few options you may consider.
Enhance your bedroom with the Antigo Chest of Drawers Mirror + Sideboard Mirror Legnano. This elegant set boasts a beige finish paired with beautiful bronze glass accents, bringing sophistication and warmth to your space. Designed to complement both modern and classic interiors, it offers a perfect blend of style, functionality, and timeless appeal. Ideal for organizing and elevating the look of your bedroom, this piece combines practicality with enduring design.
Price on request. Available online.
The Oats Beige and Ivory Adore Cotton Reversible Bedspread by Sadyaska is the perfect addition to bring both elegance and comfort to your bedroom. Expertly crafted from soft, breathable cotton, this bedspread ensures a peaceful and cozy sleeping environment. The sophisticated beige and ivory color combination creates a serene atmosphere, making it easy to unwind and relax. Designed with versatility in mind, its reversible design offers two distinct, stylish looks in one piece, allowing you to effortlessly refresh the look of your bedding whenever you desire. Ideal for adding both charm and practicality to your space, this bedspread is a timeless choice for any bedroom.
Price: INR 12,999. Available online.
IRIS Home Fragrances's Exquisite Christmas Tree is a captivating centerpiece that effortlessly blends elegance and fragrance. Adorned with golden accents, vibrant berries, and natural elements, this decorative piece is a visual delight. Its compact size makes it ideal for small spaces, while its sophisticated design complements any holiday theme. To further enhance the festive ambiance, a complimentary fragrance spray is included, filling homes with an inviting fragrance.
Price: INR 1,700. Available online.
Nueso by Bonasila are round, bowl-shaped planters that effortlessly enhance the elegance of your interiors. Featuring rustic, earthy tones, these planters create a warm and inviting ambiance, celebrating the beauty of nature in a refined yet simple way. The design is both clear and understated, allowing the natural simplicity of the piece to take center stage. This minimalistic approach fosters a sense of calm, mindfulness, and serenity, making them the perfect addition to any space. Whether placed on a table, shelf, or windowsill, the Nueso planters bring a timeless charm that complements a variety of décor styles.
Price: INR 21,500. Available online.
We're returning to the essentials with the Poinsettia Red! If you're searching for a Christmas plant gift that will flourish year-round and truly shine during the holiday season, this is the perfect choice. This stunning plant features vibrant red leaves that capture attention wherever placed, even beside your fully decorated Christmas tree. Simply water it twice a week and place it in bright, indirect sunlight, and you'll see it thrive!
What's Included? Poinsettia Red plant with pot (36 - 41 cm); Krish Red Pot (5-inch diameter); Message card; Care card; Soil mix: Coco Peat + Coco Chips + Soil; Recyclable box.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
This holiday season, Chumbak brings the enchantment of Christmas to life with its thoughtfully curated collection. From delightful decor to festive tableware and gifting essentials, every piece is designed to infuse your celebrations with charm and cheer. Whether you're decorating your home, hosting a cozy holiday gathering, or searching for the perfect gift, this collection has something special for everyone. Make your holiday moments unforgettable with Chumbak's signature blend of creativity and joy!
What’s Included in the Christmas Market Collection? Merry Magical Charms Gift Set of 4; X'mas Tree Charms Gift Set of 5; Bahaar Mugs Gift Set of 6.
Price: INR 995 to 2,995. Available online.