Tipsy Anand Designs launches InteRares: A handcrafted global décor collection celebrating tradition, culture, and artistry

In a world where mass production often reigns, Tipsy Anand Designs (TAD) introduces InteRares, an exclusive collection of handcrafted global décor that celebrates the beauty of tradition, culture, and artistry from around the world. Each piece is more than just an object — it’s a story, a journey, and a connection to distant lands. For Tipsy Anand, founder and chief designer of TAD, the collection is a tribute to the world’s finest craftsmanship, meticulously curated for those who appreciate authenticity, history, and the luxury of handmade artistry.
“InteRares is for those who not only appreciate beauty but also value the rich narratives behind each piece. Every artefact in this collection is a celebration of global craftsmanship, bringing timeless stories into contemporary spaces,” says Tipsy.
The InteRares collection is an eclectic blend of global artistry, offering everything from intricate hand-carved wooden sculptures inspired by ancient civilisations, to vibrant textiles and tapestries woven with age-old techniques. The collection also features unique ceramics and pottery, alongside exquisite metalwork and decorative jewellery boxes that reflect the intricate beauty of cultures from Southeast Asia to the Andes.
Tipsy’s fascination with global artistry began during her travels, where she witnessed first-hand the incredible skill of local artisans. “When you see how much care and soul go into these pieces, it’s impossible not to be inspired,” she says.
Curating InteRares was no small feat. Tipsy spent years travelling the world to handpick artisans who honoured traditional techniques and poured their passion into every creation. “I’m drawn to artisans who are deeply connected to their craft, and who imbue their work with meaning,” Tipsy explains. “I look for authenticity, craftsmanship, and emotion. Each piece must reflect its cultural roots, demonstrate exceptional attention to detail, and evoke a connection.”
The ideal customer for InteRares is someone who seeks to surround themselves with beauty that goes beyond surface aesthetics. “They’re for the thoughtful collector who wants their space to reflect their personality and cultural appreciation. Whether in an eclectic home, luxurious interior, or a professional space, these pieces inspire conversation and add depth,” says Tipsy. As she puts it, “Each piece in the collection isn’t just a decoration — it’s a living connection to the past and a testament to the artistry that transcends borders.”
Price starts at Rs 15,000. Available online.
