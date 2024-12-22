Tipsy Anand Designs launches InteRares: A handcrafted global décor collection celebrating tradition, culture, and artistry

In a world where mass production often reigns, Tipsy Anand Designs (TAD) introduces InteRares, an exclusive collection of handcrafted global décor that celebrates the beauty of tradition, culture, and artistry from around the world. Each piece is more than just an object — it’s a story, a journey, and a connection to distant lands. For Tipsy Anand, founder and chief designer of TAD, the collection is a tribute to the world’s finest craftsmanship, meticulously curated for those who appreciate authenticity, history, and the luxury of handmade artistry.

“InteRares is for those who not only appreciate beauty but also value the rich narratives behind each piece. Every artefact in this collection is a celebration of global craftsmanship, bringing timeless stories into contemporary spaces,” says Tipsy.

The InteRares collection is an eclectic blend of global artistry, offering everything from intricate hand-carved wooden sculptures inspired by ancient civilisations, to vibrant textiles and tapestries woven with age-old techniques. The collection also features unique ceramics and pottery, alongside exquisite metalwork and decorative jewellery boxes that reflect the intricate beauty of cultures from Southeast Asia to the Andes.