Experience Indian heritage with this elegant tableware collection

Step into a world of vibrant colours and captivating patterns with Clay Craft's India Circus collection. Designed by the renowned Krsnaa Mehta, this collection brings the rich heritage and contemporary spirit of India straight to your home.
A fusion of elegance and authenticity
Imagine tableware that's both sophisticated and brimming with cultural character. That's the magic of India Circus. Each piece draws inspiration from the diverse tapestry of Indian aesthetics, offering a unique blend of elegance and authenticity. With eight distinct varieties to choose from, you can find the perfect pieces to add a touch of India to your space, without breaking the bank.
Blooming with beauty: The Rose Mallow Moscheutos Collection
Embrace the serenity of nature with the Rose Mallow Moscheutos collection. This line features captivating hues of green, pink, and white, all centered around the stunning hibiscus flower. Whether you're hosting a lively tea party or enjoying a quiet moment of self-care, this collection promises to transform your surroundings with a touch of tranquility and charm.
A regal affair: The Ivory Parade Fantasy Collection
For those who appreciate a touch of grandeur, the Ivory Parade Fantasy collection beckons. Majestic elephant prints and palmeria patterns adorn each piece, imbuing your tableware with a regal air. Imagine every meal becoming a royal occasion, where art and functionality intertwine to create an unforgettable dining experience.
Celebrating life with Nature's Essence Paradise
The Nature's Essence Paradise collection is a vibrant celebration of life. Birds and animals dance across a backdrop of floral prints and lattice frameworks, all rendered in a refreshing palette of blues, pinks, light greens, and whites. This collection is more than just tableware; it's a reminder of the beauty and joy that nature brings to our everyday lives.
A touch of vintage chic: The Floral Illusion Collection
For those who love a touch of vintage charm, the Floral Illusion collection offers a delightful escape. Intricate patterns, graceful flowers, and detailed geometric designs come together to create a truly captivating teaware experience. Build your own set and transform your afternoon tea into a stylish and sophisticated affair, perfect for catching up with loved ones or indulging in a moment of quiet reflection.
With Clay Craft's India Circus collection, your home becomes a canvas for cultural exploration. Each piece is an invitation to experience the beauty and vibrancy of India, right at your table.
