Reinvent your tableware décor with this German art movement-inspired collection
Keeping it minimal yet classy is the trend of the hour which has been adapted by the latest Bauhaus Dining collection by SPIN. An ode to the German art movement it uses abstract, angular, and geometric patterns with little ornamentation. We speak to co-founder Jyoti Nautiyal on the latest collection which includes glassware, serveware, and tableware to know more.
What’s the thought behind the latest collection?
Our approach to tableware is transforming everyday dining experiences into vibrant encounters and stirring conversations. The collection is influenced by the 20th-century German Bauhaus art movement, which championed the fusion of art, craft, and technology.
What design aesthetics did you keep in mind?
It’s a sophisticated blend of functionality and artistic expression that is deeply rooted in the principles of the Bauhaus movement. We have crafted each piece to embody the focus on geometric shapes, clean lines, and the integration of form and function. A thoughtful blend of materials and design elements reflects our commitment to creating beautiful and functional tableware, embodying elegance and innovation.
What’s the colour palette you have chosen?
The colour palette is to enhance the visual impact and artistic expression. The ceramics in the collection showcase a range of vivid hues and geometric patterns whilst the glassware has colours that are more on the sophisticated side of things with lighter tints and hues. The serveware on the other hand has a completely different aesthetic with a blend of wood and metal. This contrast creates a balanced and cohesive aesthetic across the collection and adds a layer of artistic expression.
How do you incorporate your ‘less is more’ philosophy into your design?
Our ‘less is more’ philosophy is not just a design principle but a way of life. Each piece is designed to focus on its essential elements, stripping away unnecessary details. The clean lines and geometric shapes of the ceramics, for example, highlight the craftsmanship and quality of the pieces. By using high-quality materials and thoughtful design, we’ve ensured that each item is not only visually appealing but also durable and practical for everyday use, providing a sense of reassurance and elegance.
Price on request