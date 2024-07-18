Rolf Von Bueren to showcase his new collection of home décor and jewellery pieces in Chennai

Lotus is the brainchild of German-born Rolf Von Bueren, who, captivated by Thailand’s charm, made it his home in the 1960s. Over the past five decades, India has also woven its way into Von Bueren’s heart. He feels a deep connection to the country, having visited it countless times and forging a lasting bond.

And now, he is bringing his Unleash Your Dragon collection to Chennai for an exhibition. This opulent collection extends an intriguing invitation to every beholder to delve deep into a magnificent display of boundless power, meticulously embodied in the valuable home décor and jewellery pieces — with some of them being singular to the world.

The collection is a testament to creative ingenuity and the boundless power of design. It seeks to present a reflective portrayal of mythical dragons, recognised as symbols of power and fortune deeply rooted in Chinese culture. Moreover, they are representative of immense power, magnificence, prosperity, success, and protection interwoven into various legends worldwide. This concept harmoniously aligns with the prevailing belief that 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, considered a profoundly auspicious year occurring only once every 12 years according to Chinese zodiac beliefs. “There’s no greater luxury than the unattainable, and the human desire to possess something seemingly out of reach is undeniable,” says Von Bueren. This philosophy forms the very foundation of the Lotus brand, dedicated to turning the dreams of connoisseurs into reality.