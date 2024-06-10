Four things you must consider before zeroing down on the paint for your new house

Before picking a colour, think about the room’s purpose and how you want it to feel. For example, soft blues and greens are ideal for bedrooms as they create a serene and restful atmosphere, while vibrant yellows and oranges can energize and brighten up kitchens or playrooms. Consider how you use the space and choose a colour that enhances its function and mood.
Lighting significantly affects how a paint colour looks in a room. Natural light can make colours appear more vibrant, while artificial light can alter their hue. Test paint samples on different walls and observe them at various times of the day. This will give you a better sense of how the color will truly look in your space under different lighting conditions.
Your paint colour should harmonize with the existing elements in your room, such as furniture, flooring, and fixtures. Look at the colours in your upholstery, rugs and artwork. Choose a shade that complements these items rather than clashes with them. For a cohesive look, consider using a colour wheel to find complementary or analogous colours that work well together.
When selecting paint colours, consider how they will flow from one room to another. This is especially important in open floor plans or homes with interconnected spaces. Choose a colour palette that creates a seamless transition between rooms. Using varying shades of a single colour or a few harmonious colours can help maintain a cohesive and balanced look throughout your home.
(Written by Manik Reddy)