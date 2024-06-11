Four things you didn't know you could recycle into home decor

Recycling isn't just about reducing waste—it's a gateway to creative home decor! Here are three surprising items you can repurpose into stunning pieces for your living space.
Instead of tossing wine corks after a fun evening, transform them into a stylish bulletin board. Simply glue the corks onto a wooden frame in a herringbone or random pattern. This not only organizes your notes and photos but adds a rustic charm to your home office or kitchen.
Remember those stacks of old CDs gathering dust? Give them a new life as shimmering coasters or mosaic artwork. Cut the CDs into small pieces and adhere them to a base of your choice. Their reflective surface creates a dazzling effect, perfect for adding a touch of modernity to any room.
From spaghetti sauce to pickles, glass jars can be upcycled into charming lanterns or vases. Wrap them in twine, lace, or paint them to match your decor. Fill them with tea lights for a warm, ambient glow or use them to display fresh flowers on your dining table.
Wood pallets are a treasure trove for DIY enthusiasts. Turn them into rustic coffee tables, headboards, or even vertical gardens. Sand them down, add a coat of paint or varnish and you have a versatile piece that adds both function and style to your space.