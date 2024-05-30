This unique range of seating options seamlessly blend comfort with artistic expression

Home Canvas, an innovator in contemporary furniture design, has announced its latest collection — Jardin. Inspired by the captivating essence of the natural world, Jardin offers a unique range of seating options that seamlessly blend comfort with artistic expression. This collection transcends the boundaries of conventional furniture, transforming each piece into a sculptural element that sparks conversation and elevates any living space.
It boasts a diverse selection of seating and table options, each meticulously crafted to embody the essence of its namesake.
We talk to Sandeep Sridhar, who heads the brand, to know more about the collection. “The predominant material used throughout this collection is fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP), a durable synthetic material that mimics the tactile qualities and organic appearances found in natural elements. The smooth, sculpted forms of the Eden bench, Pebble seater and Bloom chair evoke the smooth, weathered textures of river stones and rounded boulders, while the vibrant colour accents capture the vivid hues of blooming flora,” shares Sandeep.
The pieces are organic, fluid forms with gentle curves. The smooth, sculpted shapes provide ergonomic support and comfort, allowing users to sink into the furnishings and fully relax. The seamless contours guide the body into natural, ergonomic positions, promoting a sense of ease and well-being.
“Beyond their functional benefits, these sculptural qualities also lend the Jardin pieces a timeless, artful quality that allows them to integrate harmoniously into a variety of interior styles. The abstract, nature-inspired forms have a versatile, minimalist appeal that complements both modern and traditional interior schemes,” says Sandeep.
In a sleek, contemporary living space, the geometric Fern table or the bold, curvaceous Bloom chair can serve as striking focal points, adding visual interest and a sense of organic sophistication. Conversely, the more organic, pebble-like shapes of the Pebble seater or Daisy stool can blend seamlessly into more rustic, nature-inspired interiors, reinforcing the connection to the natural world.
“This versatility is further enhanced by the Jardin collection’s neutral colour palette, which allows the pieces to easily harmonise with a wide range of hues and textures,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
