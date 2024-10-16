Home and Decor

Transform your home this Diwali with unique décor essentials

Luxurious home décor brand Ashnam has launched a stunning collection crafted to enhance your living spaces this Diwali
Just in time to add to Diwali festivity, Ashnam, a luxurious home décor brand, has unveiled an exquisite collection, designed to elevate your living spaces. Crafted to infuse elegance and tranquility into the festive season, these pieces create a serene and inviting atmosphere in any home.

The collection features stunning polyresin items, including the Meditation Buddha in antique gold and bronze-gray, the Lotus Candle Buddha in bronze-gray, unique chess-themed décor, a beautifully crafted curled feather in gold, and more. Each item is meticulously handcrafted and hand-painted, bringing a sense of peace to your celebrations and enhancing everyday environments. These artifacts seamlessly blend traditional warmth with modern aesthetics, offering homeowners a distinctive way to embellish their spaces during this festive time.

Lotus candle Buddha

These intricately designed Buddha candle holders exude tranquility and are perfect for those seeking to invite serenity into their homes during the festivities. They also make thoughtful gifts for loved ones. Available in antique gold, bronze, and gray finishes.

Price: INR 3,799.

Chess coin decorative accent (set of 3)

This elegant chess piece showpiece is meticulously crafted, adding a touch of regal sophistication to your décor. It serves as a striking centerpiece that can enhance your living space and makes for a wonderful gift.

Price: INR 6,999.

Owl figurines

This charming See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil owl statue is made from high-quality polyresin and requires minimal maintenance—just a soft, dry cloth to keep it shining. Symbolizing wisdom, wealth, and prosperity, it’s a perfect addition for the festive season.

Price: INR 1,990 onwards.

Serene rustic Buddha figurine

The Meditation Buddha figurine is ideal for those seeking peace and stability. With its unique triangular shape, it adds a modern touch to any tabletop. Available in antique gold, bronze, and gray finishes. (Note: Avoid direct sunlight.)

Price: INR 2,990.

Curled feather figurine

This elegantly designed golden curled feather accent adds a sense of sophistication to any room. It’s perfect for those who appreciate classy décor, making it a timeless addition to any home or office.

Price: INR 3,490.

Don’t miss these stunning Diwali pieces—either adorn your own home or gift them to cherished friends and family.

