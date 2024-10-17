Spruce up your home with this Diwali special décor collection

If you’re eager to refresh your home this festive season without breaking the bank, look no further than Urban Space. This home décor brand offers a delightful range of budget-friendly Diwali items that will effortlessly elevate your living space. Here are five standout pieces to consider for a stylish Diwali makeover.
Brighten up your bedroom
Urban Space’s bedsheets, crafted from 100% long-staple cotton, promise exceptional softness and durability. These sheets resist lint formation even after multiple washes, thanks to the absence of loose fibers. Dyed with Azo-free colours, they ensure a safe and comfortable sleeping environment. Their color fastness meets industry standards, keeping your sheets vibrant for longer.
Price: INR 599
Elevate your dining experience
Infuse your dining area with bohemian charm through a beautifully designed tablecloth. The elegant Boho style features a canvas-like fabric with playful tassels, creating a cozy ambiance for family gatherings. Made from solid cotton, these durable table covers protect your surfaces from spills and scratches while adding a touch of romance to your decor.
Price: INR 699
Sleep soundly
Indulge in ultimate comfort with this AC blanket, dohar, or comforter made from high-quality 60's yarn count malmal cotton. Reminiscent of the soft fabrics from your grandmother’s time, this quilt features 100% cotton layers for softness and a microfiber middle layer for warmth, making it perfect for air-conditioned spaces and light winters. Protect yourself from the discomfort of sleeping directly in AC.
Price: INR 699
Sip in style
Enjoy your favorite beverages with these handcrafted mugs, showcasing unique speckled designs that highlight their artisanal quality. Each mug is distinct, adding a charming touch to your coffee or tea ritual. For a cohesive look, pair these mugs with our matching tablecloths and runners, or complete your dining experience with our handcrafted dinner set.
Price: INR 499
Make a statement with your flooring
Transform your living room or master suite with striking 3D printed digital carpets featuring anti-skid backing. These rugs serve as both a foundation and a focal point, adorned with vibrant colors that breathe life into your decor. Crafted from durable nylon fibers, they offer both resilience and comfort, perfect for refreshing your space with unexpected patterns.
Price: INR 399
All items are available online.