Spruce up your home with this Diwali special décor collection

Make a statement with your flooring

Transform your living room or master suite with striking 3D printed digital carpets featuring anti-skid backing. These rugs serve as both a foundation and a focal point, adorned with vibrant colors that breathe life into your decor. Crafted from durable nylon fibers, they offer both resilience and comfort, perfect for refreshing your space with unexpected patterns.

Price: INR 399

All items are available online.