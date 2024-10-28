‘Jayań’ is more than just a Diwali collection, as it marries the elegance of Banarasi saris with luxurious rugs and cushions

Diwali heralds the celebration of lights that dispels darkness and ignites a sense of renewal, joy, and harmony. This light is not just seen but felt in the textures, colours, and patterns of The Blue Knot’s latest Diwali collection, Jayań: The Divine Light, a collection of rugs that can used as tapestry or on the floor. It also has artisanal poufs, cushions that can be used to decorate your house. Heritage and modernity intertwine beautifully as Jayań infuses your space with the essence of this divine illumination, creating a visual celebration. Each piece in this collection re-imagines tradition with a contemporary spirit.
Jayań perfectly balances honoring tradition while embracing the modern. It reflects the sparkle of your shringaar, where heirloom saris, kohl-lined eyes, and contemporary jewellery come together seamlessly with personal style. Just as you breathe new life into age-old customs, this collection celebrates this timeless duality.
At the core of every Diwali celebration are the subtle details and quiet elegance that define the festival. Each item in the Jayań collection is thoughtfully curated to contribute to an intimate yet grand experience. Imagine a silk pallu draped gracefully over a hand-tufted rug, soft marigold petals scattered on embroidered cushions, and delectable mithais displayed on a plush pouf—these elements combine to create a cohesive festive atmosphere. Celebrate the festival, cherish the moment, and embrace the magic with Jayań.
The Jayań collection features primarily hand-knotted or hand-tufted pieces made from materials such as bamboo silk, New Zealand wool, and viscose. The design is inspired by traditional Persian motifs, characterised by large central medallions and contrasting borders.
“This collection is a celebration of our rich heritage, infused with contemporary flair to resonate with the modern individual. We aim to create pieces that not only beautify a space but also tell a story. In crafting the collection, we intentionally divided the rugs into two sections: one with rich hues like deep reds, maroons, and purples, and the other showcasing softer tones such as blues, greens, creams, and light gold. This variety invites a blend of contrasting colours and personalities,” says Swasti Shah Mehrotra, founder of The Blue Knot.
The combination of runners and round rugs offers a refreshing alternative to standard rectangular shapes, while the cushions are made from upcycled waste sari silk fabric, emphasising sustainability. “Our Banarasi cushions are further enhanced with hand-embellished details like contrasting flanges, embroidery, and shiny lace or lurex yarn,” says Swasti.
As for the unique selling proposition (USP) of this collection, it beautifully integrates deep tonal colours such as red, maroon, blues, and purples in textures and patterns that resonate with both traditional and contemporary aesthetics. This collection is thoughtfully designed for individuals aged 30 to 35, marrying the elegance of Banarasi saris with luxurious rugs and cushions, creating a seamless blend of heritage and modern beauty.
Price: INR 30,000 to INR 1,00,000.
Available online.
