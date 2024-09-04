AD Design Show returns to Mumbai

The AD Design Show, a prominent fixture in the global design calendar, is set to return for its fifth edition this month.

This year’s event promises a comprehensive showcase of innovative designs and creative solutions. Notable Associate Partners include Artize, Obeetee Carpets, Pidilite, and ULTRAVIOLETTE AUTOMOTIVE, with BMW India serving as the exclusive Luxury Mobility Partner.

The show will feature the Karigar Pavilion, presented by Associate Partner JSW Foundation. This interactive section will highlight traditional craftsmanship, offering visitors a chance to observe artisans at work and engage directly with them.

Attendees can look forward to discovering a wide array of cutting-edge trends and engaging with prominent industry figures. Participating brands include Merino, Milaaya Embroideries, Jain Handicrafts, LittleBird, STAX LIVING, and many others.

New to this year’s lineup is AD Discoveries, a curated section spotlighting over 25 emerging and independent designers across various fields including design, sculpture, lighting, textiles, and furniture. This segment aims to showcase both new talent and established names, curated by a distinguished advisory board.