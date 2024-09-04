Altrove announces an exclusive home décor collection in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor

Altrove, the renowned home décor brand celebrated for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless design, has announced an exclusive collaboration with the stylist Rhea Kapoor. This partnership brings to life a curated collection that perfectly encapsulates Rhea’s distinctive style, defined by her expert use of colour and effortlessly chic aesthetic.
The collection, which features an elegant array of table linens, bedding, cushion covers and accessories, has been thoughtfully crafted with a focus on natural materials and hues. It reflects a spirit of fun, versatility and a profound appreciation for design, offering a fresh take on home décor that seamlessly blends fashion with interior styling.
Key highlights of the collection include hand-quilted bedding, plush cotton matelassé coverlets and hand-block printed cushions that boast a contemporary flair. The accessories range showcases unique pieces such as dowel wooden baskets and papier-mâché items, all rendered in fresh, earthy tones. Designed in-house and crafted by skilled Indian artisans, the collection champions the rich heritage of the country’s craftsmen, bringing traditional techniques into the modern home.
The colour palette of the collection spans jewel tones, earthy hues and rich naturals, infusing living spaces with a sophisticated yet creative touch. This collaboration is a natural fit, as both Rhea and Altrove’s founder, Shreya Mantri, share a passion for quality, creativity and craft. Together, they aim to redefine native craftsmanship, creating pieces that have both ethnic roots and global appeal.
Rhea expressed her excitement about the collection, saying, “My collection with Altrove feels like a natural extension of my style and personality. I was a customer of the brand before this collaboration and I love how we have been able to bring together colours and textures to create pieces that feel relaxed yet refined.”
Altrove's dedication to creativity, quality and craftsmanship shines through in this collection, offering timeless pieces that are not only stylish but also deeply personal and meaningful. From staples to statement pieces, this collaboration provides customers with the opportunity to reflect their inner style in their living spaces, seamlessly merging the best of fashion and interior design.
The Rhea Kapoor x Altrove collection is now available exclusively online.