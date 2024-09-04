Altrove announces an exclusive home décor collection in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor

Altrove, the renowned home décor brand celebrated for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless design, has announced an exclusive collaboration with the stylist Rhea Kapoor. This partnership brings to life a curated collection that perfectly encapsulates Rhea’s distinctive style, defined by her expert use of colour and effortlessly chic aesthetic.

The collection, which features an elegant array of table linens, bedding, cushion covers and accessories, has been thoughtfully crafted with a focus on natural materials and hues. It reflects a spirit of fun, versatility and a profound appreciation for design, offering a fresh take on home décor that seamlessly blends fashion with interior styling.

Key highlights of the collection include hand-quilted bedding, plush cotton matelassé coverlets and hand-block printed cushions that boast a contemporary flair. The accessories range showcases unique pieces such as dowel wooden baskets and papier-mâché items, all rendered in fresh, earthy tones. Designed in-house and crafted by skilled Indian artisans, the collection champions the rich heritage of the country’s craftsmen, bringing traditional techniques into the modern home.