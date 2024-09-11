Get your home festive ready with these 5 thoughtfully curated décor pieces

This festive season, enhance your living spaces with vibrant bedspreads, perfect for adding a touch of festive elegance to your bedroom, or set a stunning tablescape with beautifully crafted placemats, bringing charm and tradition to every meal. Elevate your interiors with decorative planters that infuse greenery and serenity into your home, while luxurious carpet rugs and runners add an opulent layer of warmth to your floors. Let your home become a true reflection of the season’s joy and cultural richness with these exquisite décor pieces, blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

Here are some options for you.

Redefine the essence of quiet luxury with the homegrown brand Bonasila. Among its standout offerings, the Ovalio decorative indoor flower pot emerges as a top choice for those seeking to enhance their living spaces with elegance. The Ovalio is designed with inspiration from the classic oval shape, characterised by its flawlessly rounded curves that create a sophisticated visual appeal. Its refined design not only allows you to display your favourite plants with style but also introduces a serene and calming atmosphere to your interiors. The Ovalio’s tranquil charm and luxurious aesthetic make it an exceptional addition, embodying the perfect blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance.

Price: INR 3,000. Available online.