Get your home festive ready with these 5 thoughtfully curated décor pieces

This festive season, enhance your living spaces with vibrant bedspreads, perfect for adding a touch of festive elegance to your bedroom, or set a stunning tablescape with beautifully crafted placemats, bringing charm and tradition to every meal. Elevate your interiors with decorative planters that infuse greenery and serenity into your home, while luxurious carpet rugs and runners add an opulent layer of warmth to your floors. Let your home become a true reflection of the season’s joy and cultural richness with these exquisite décor pieces, blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.
Here are some options for you.
Redefine the essence of quiet luxury with the homegrown brand Bonasila. Among its standout offerings, the Ovalio decorative indoor flower pot emerges as a top choice for those seeking to enhance their living spaces with elegance. The Ovalio is designed with inspiration from the classic oval shape, characterised by its flawlessly rounded curves that create a sophisticated visual appeal. Its refined design not only allows you to display your favourite plants with style but also introduces a serene and calming atmosphere to your interiors. The Ovalio’s tranquil charm and luxurious aesthetic make it an exceptional addition, embodying the perfect blend of modern sophistication and timeless elegance.
Price: INR 3,000. Available online.
Enhance your dining experience with The Green Collective’s diverse selection of sustainable, artisanal décor and tableware. Introducing AMARA, their debut tableware product in the elegant OG green gold, Bamboo, featuring cotton piping in a variety of colors. Crafted from woven bamboo strips on a handloom, this mat is secured by a cotton border. Add a touch of sophistication to your meals by using these versatile mats as tablemats, either directly under your crockery or as a base for your chargers. Available in three colours—Coral, Icy Mint, and Ebony & Ivory—create a dynamic table setting by mixing and matching these shades.
Price: INR 2,350. Available online.
Transform every corner of your home with the custom touches from Darsh Designs. The Karix Pouf is a standout piece in their collection, featuring a fully upholstered Chesterfield design crafted from premium leatherette fabric. This pouf combines luxury and practicality, providing a super comfortable and lightweight seating option. Its versatile design allows it to fit seamlessly into a variety of spaces, including dressing rooms, study areas, living rooms, shoe racks, lounge areas, and office environments. Whether you’re looking to enhance your personal sanctuary or add a stylish touch to your workspace, the Karix Pouf offers both elegance and functionality to elevate any setting.
Price: INR 13,900. Available online.
Promote sustainability and mindful living with Mona B’s Printed Vintage Dhurrie Carpet Rug Runner, perfect for enhancing your living room or bedroom. This high-quality area rug offers both practical protection for your floors and a touch of vintage elegance with its classic colour palette. Its timeless design adds a sophisticated charm to any home décor, seamlessly blending with various styles. Economical and eco-friendly, this rug is a smart choice for conscientious homeowners. It features a single surface print and is lightweight and foldable, making it easy to store and maintain. Embrace both style and sustainability with this versatile and durable addition to your home.
Price: INR 1,619. Available online.
Enhance your home with a perfect blend of Indian heritage and contemporary elegance using the Buff and Ivory Trigon Cotton Reversible Bedspread by Sadyaska. Crafted from luxurious 300-thread count cotton, this bedspread offers both softness and durability. Its innovative reversible design features two sophisticated patterns, allowing you to effortlessly switch up your bedroom decor to match your mood or the season. The set includes a generously sized bedcover and coordinating pillow covers, creating a seamless and stylish look that elevates your space. Manufactured in 2022, this bedspread combines exceptional quality with modern design, making it a timeless and versatile addition to any home. Experience the seamless integration of traditional charm and contemporary flair with this elegant bedspread.
Price: INR 13,999. Available online.