This home decor collection draws inspiration from iconic cities and their styles
Do you love to experiment with your home décor or have a piece of every city in your rooms, Leila Erfan’s latest collection Design Accent is sure to woo you over. The interior designer who worked magic in her studio Aria Interior Design chats with us on her latest collection and what makes it unique.
Excerpts:
Tell us about the Design Accent Collection
The collection is a testament to the artistry and ingenuity that define the world of craft and design. It meticulously highlights various design styles and influences of different cities and eras.
What was the inspiration behind the pieces?
Each piece draws inspiration from a fusion of diverse design styles and iconic cities, blending global aesthetics with urban influences. For instance, inspired by the old-world charm of Bombay, the Bombay Chair seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern design. Its re-imagined style offers a fresh take on classic aesthetics, creating a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation.
What kind of materials do you prefer to use?
This collection features a sophisticated blend of materials, incorporating a variety of woods such as oak, walnut, and burl, combined with natural semi-precious stones like onyx, agate, and malachite. The fusion of these organic, soft textures with rich, exotic elements results in a timeless and elegant collection.
What color palettes are trending for home décor recently?
While following trends can be enjoyable, it’s crucial to have the courage to introduce something new and innovative into your designs. Every home and client are unique, and bringing a fresh perspective to the canvas can make a significant impact. Incorporating high-contrast colors, such as mustard yellow, peacock blue, and shades of burgundy, can infuse energy and vibrancy into a space, making it both dynamic and distinctive.
How do you ensure premium looks and utility through your designs?
Achieving a premium look in design is not just about aesthetics but also about functionality. For a design to be truly effective and valuable, it must seamlessly integrate both beauty and utility. Each design element should be purpose-driven. A beautifully crafted piece of furniture should not only look impressive but also provide comfort, durability, and practical use. A product or space that looks premium but lacks durability or functionality fails to meet the standard of true luxury.
Price on Request.
Available online.