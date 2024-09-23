Elevate your dining experience with Sobé Decor's luxurious tableware

Step aside, mundane! Sobé Decor is here to jazz up your living space with a splash of opulence and a sprinkle of sophistication. Founded by Nivedita Jagadeesh in 2017, Sobé Decor isn’t just about home décor; it’s a carnival of high-end luxury that’s turning the mundane into the magnificent.
Dive into the fabulous world where everyday elegance gets a VIP makeover. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill tableware — think of it as a red carpet event for your dining room. The brand has curated collections, like the exclusive Black Porcelain and the soon-to-be-unveiled Blue Porcelain, crafted from the most unique materials and boasting designs that scream luxury with a twist.
“The current market is saturated with tableware products that often feature repetitive designs, with many brands copying each other’s trends. Our focus is on introducing exclusive products,” says Nivedita.
At Sobé Decor, selecting luxury isn’t about following trends—it’s about setting them! They follow a rigorous vetting process for global icons like Bugatti and Chinelli, ensuring only the creme de la creme makes it to your table. Each piece is a meticulously crafted marvel that marries traditional artistry with modern pizzazz, making your dining experience both chic and utterly unforgettable.
Nivedita knows that creating a statement piece involves more than just high-quality materials. It’s about blending the age-old techniques with contemporary style. Artisans work hand-in-hand with modern designers to create crockery that not only looks stunning but also tells a story of exquisite craftsmanship. “To maintain exclusivity, we occasionally remove items from our Indian market range when they are copied. This commitment ensures that each item reflects the highest standards of craftsmanship and design,” she shares.
The brand has graced some of the most glamorous settings, from Hyderabad’s grandest cafés to the opulent residences of Vijayawada’s elite. And with each project, it proves that luxury isn’t just about the price tag—it’s about the unparalleled quality and style that turns every meal into a celebration.
“We work closely with skilled grassroots artisans, dedicating significant time to educate and train them on contemporary design requirements. This process involves substantial investment in preparing multiple samples to achieve a sellable design. While it is a lengthy process, this careful approach allows us to bring the best crockery collections to the market,” she says.
Prices starts at Rs 5,472. Available online.
