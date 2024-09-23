Gemstones and glam: Why Jewellery-Inspired home décor is the next interior trend you didn't know you needed

In a world where personalisation reigns supreme, jewellery-inspired home decor is capturing hearts and imaginations. Drawing from the rich history of adornment, designers are weaving the opulence of fine jewellery into the fabric of our living spaces. From intricate chandeliers to bejeweled mirrors, the influence of gemstones is becoming an essential element of modern design.
As Sita Mahan, co-founder of the design duo Julia and Sita, explains, “Jewellery has always been a source of inspiration in home decor... the use of natural gemstones in home decor exudes luxury, whether it's in furniture or objets d'art.” With a nod to the timeless elegance of ancient motifs, contemporary designers are embracing this trend, breathing new life into our interiors.
A kaleidoscope of colour and texture
Julia Mahan elaborates on their creative process, noting, “Sita and I get a lot of our inspiration from books on jewellery and visiting collections in museums.” Their upcoming collections aim to spotlight the vibrant hues of coloured gemstones, such as turquoise and lapis, encouraging a fresh approach to embroidered art and home accessories. “We would love to see them used more in objets d'art and embroidery,” she adds, highlighting a movement toward integrating these luxurious elements into everyday décor.
Avni Sejpal, principal designer for Studio Avni, echoes this sentiment, stating, “Jewellery-inspired home décor is an allegory for personal expression.” By infusing interiors with bespoke pieces and nostalgic elements, individuals can create spaces that reflect their unique styles and cultural heritage. Whether it’s a sculptural light fixture or a family heirloom, these elements bring character and warmth to modern homes.
The power of light
Lighting plays a crucial role in jewellery-inspired décor, often described as “the jewelry of the home.” Avni emphasises its transformative power: “Lighting can make the biggest impact in a space, not just aesthetically, but functionally as well.” By enhancing the dialogue between various design elements, lighting allows each piece to shine in its best light—literally and metaphorically.
This interplay of light and form is essential to creating an enriched living space that tells a story at every glance. “Integrating design objects and vintage elements into modern interiors is not just a mere mixing of styles,” Avni notes. “It requires a keen eye for balance and a creative spirit.”
A vibrant future
As we embrace the richness of jewellery-inspired home décor, it's clear that this trend is more than just a fleeting fancy—it's a celebration of individuality and artistry. With designers like Sita, Julia, and Avni leading the way, expect to see more dynamic, gemstone-infused interiors that elevate our everyday environments into realms of sophistication and charm.
So, whether you're adorning your space with colourful accents or investing in statement pieces, jewellery-inspired décor invites you to rediscover the beauty in your surroundings. After all, home is where your unique style sparkles the brightest.
All the brands featured in the artilce will be a part of the AD Design show, set to happen from September 20 to 22, 2024, in Mumbai.
