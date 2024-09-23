Gemstones and glam: Why Jewellery-Inspired home décor is the next interior trend you didn't know you needed

Avni Sejpal, principal designer for Studio Avni, echoes this sentiment, stating, “Jewellery-inspired home décor is an allegory for personal expression.” By infusing interiors with bespoke pieces and nostalgic elements, individuals can create spaces that reflect their unique styles and cultural heritage. Whether it’s a sculptural light fixture or a family heirloom, these elements bring character and warmth to modern homes.

The power of light

Lighting plays a crucial role in jewellery-inspired décor, often described as “the jewelry of the home.” Avni emphasises its transformative power: “Lighting can make the biggest impact in a space, not just aesthetically, but functionally as well.” By enhancing the dialogue between various design elements, lighting allows each piece to shine in its best light—literally and metaphorically.

This interplay of light and form is essential to creating an enriched living space that tells a story at every glance. “Integrating design objects and vintage elements into modern interiors is not just a mere mixing of styles,” Avni notes. “It requires a keen eye for balance and a creative spirit.”

A vibrant future

As we embrace the richness of jewellery-inspired home décor, it's clear that this trend is more than just a fleeting fancy—it's a celebration of individuality and artistry. With designers like Sita, Julia, and Avni leading the way, expect to see more dynamic, gemstone-infused interiors that elevate our everyday environments into realms of sophistication and charm.

So, whether you're adorning your space with colourful accents or investing in statement pieces, jewellery-inspired décor invites you to rediscover the beauty in your surroundings. After all, home is where your unique style sparkles the brightest.

