Discover India Design ID Mumbai 2024: The ultimate design week experience

The Design segment will focus on the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship, celebrating traditional techniques through modern product design. This will include soft furnishings and pottery that narrate the Indian crafts story, highlighting the skill and artistry of local artisans.

Introducing The New Guard, a dedicated spotlight on four groundbreaking design studios, this special segment showcases fresh perspectives redefining the Indian design landscape. Meanwhile, the ID Collectible section will present contemporary, high-quality collectible objects that blend art and design, pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Artistic installations by five visionary designers will explore themes of materiality and sustainability, turning the venue into a dynamic gallery of thought-provoking works.

ID Symposium: Thought leadership in design

At the ID Symposium, design luminaries and creative thinkers will engage audiences in enlightening discussions and interactive sessions. Among the esteemed speakers are the celebrated architect Sou Fujimoto, known for his innovative approach to spatial design, and Ashiesh Shah, who integrates Indian culture into modern aesthetics through his work.

Other notable speakers include Vinita Chaitanya, a prominent interior designer with a rich history of mentorship, and Lily Froehlicher, who champions the synergy of luxury and sustainability in design. With a diverse lineup of influential figures, the symposium promises to inspire attendees with their unique visions and insights.

ID Special Project: A commitment to sustainability

This year’s ID Special Project will spotlight sustainability, fostering a dialogue around natural materials and conscious living. By encouraging experimentation in design, this pavilion aims to inspire innovative solutions that resonate with the values of modern consumers.

Gastronomy: A culinary journey

Completing the experience, ID Mumbai will celebrate the city’s rich culinary scene with a Gastronomy segment. Attendees can indulge in an array of delectable dishes and drinks from Mumbai’s top restaurants and cafés, transforming the event into a feast for the senses. This intersection of design and gastronomy promises a delightful ambiance where creativity flows as freely as the culinary offerings.

Conclusion

India Design ID Mumbai 2024 is poised to be an essential destination for anyone passionate about design. By bringing together luxury brands, thought leaders, and creative minds, the event not only showcases the best in contemporary design but also fosters a community dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the future of design in one of India’s most dynamic cities!