Tableware reimagined: Celebrate Earth’s bounty with Rena’s Harvest Collection

Every piece is meticulously hand-painted, ensuring each item is a unique work of art. “At Rena, quality and craftsmanship are at the core of everything we do,” Aashna emphasises. The hand-painting process not only enhances the collection’s natural textures but also celebrates the artistry of ceramics. With variations in design, each item reflects the love and care put into its creation, perfect for both everyday use and festive gatherings.

The choice of ash and ivory tones is particularly meaningful. “These colours symbolise the natural life cycle of crops. Ash represents the end of a cycle, while ivory symbolises new growth. Together, they tell a story of renewal and resilience, connecting each meal to the land that nourishes us,” Aashna explains. This thoughtful palette brings a sense of grounding to your dining experience, making it more than just a meal—it’s a celebration of nature’s gifts.

With the Harvest Collection, Rena stands out by intertwining traditional motifs with a modern aesthetic. “What makes it unique is the thoughtful blend of agricultural elements with minimalist design,” Aashna notes. The collection features a variety of shapes and sizes, making it versatile enough for any culinary creation, from intimate bites to grand feasts. Each hand-painted piece, whether a delicate Bloom dish or an elegant oval platter, offers something truly special for your table.

Price starts at Rs 600. Available online.

