Tableware reimagined: Celebrate Earth’s bounty with Rena’s Harvest Collection

As the seasons shift and the harvest moon rises, Rena invites you to celebrate nature’s bounty with its exquisite Harvest Collection — a poetic homage to the beauty of the earth and the art of dining. Crafted from premium porcelain, this collection is imbued with rich ash and ivory tones that reflect the elegance of the natural world. Each piece transforms your table into a canvas of artistic expression, blending durability with a sophisticated flair that elevates every meal.
“The Harvest Collection is inspired by the natural cycle of growth from soil to table. We aimed to honour the earth’s richness and agricultural traditions, inviting the essence of farm-to-table dining into every meal,” shares Aashna Shah, creative director of Rena. The delicate wheat stalk motif adorning the plates serves as a beautiful reminder of renewal and growth, capturing the agricultural journey that connects us all to the land.
Every piece is meticulously hand-painted, ensuring each item is a unique work of art. “At Rena, quality and craftsmanship are at the core of everything we do,” Aashna emphasises. The hand-painting process not only enhances the collection’s natural textures but also celebrates the artistry of ceramics. With variations in design, each item reflects the love and care put into its creation, perfect for both everyday use and festive gatherings.
The choice of ash and ivory tones is particularly meaningful. “These colours symbolise the natural life cycle of crops. Ash represents the end of a cycle, while ivory symbolises new growth. Together, they tell a story of renewal and resilience, connecting each meal to the land that nourishes us,” Aashna explains. This thoughtful palette brings a sense of grounding to your dining experience, making it more than just a meal—it’s a celebration of nature’s gifts.
With the Harvest Collection, Rena stands out by intertwining traditional motifs with a modern aesthetic. “What makes it unique is the thoughtful blend of agricultural elements with minimalist design,” Aashna notes. The collection features a variety of shapes and sizes, making it versatile enough for any culinary creation, from intimate bites to grand feasts. Each hand-painted piece, whether a delicate Bloom dish or an elegant oval platter, offers something truly special for your table.
Price starts at Rs 600. Available online.
