Cocoon Fine Rugs unveils a range of luxury rugs

Cocoon Fine Rugs, an award-winning luxury carpet house, has introduced a range of luxury rugs that epitomise handcrafted excellence. Crafted using the highest quality natural materials like pure silk and wool, these rugs stand as a testament to the founders’ unwavering dedication to superior craftsmanship.

Smriti Choudhary, one of the founders of the brand, tells us that each rug in the collection is a masterpiece designed for connoisseurs who seek more than just a rug. “We specialise in hand-knotted rugs made with natural materials like handspun pure silk and wool. They last for generations, and can also be easily washed. What makes them durable is the use of natural fibres. They are conversation starters, a soft floor for lively gatherings, and a surface that welcomes spilled wines without the fear of stains,” says Smriti.

Giving us more insights into the unique design elements and techniques incorporated into this collection, she says, “We have utilised the time-honoured hand-knotted technique, and each rug is a testament to the skill and dedication of our artisans, who meticulously weave every thread by hand, creating intricate patterns that serve as true works of art.” This traditional method not only enhances visual appeal but also ensures a luxurious feel, durability, and versatility in design, seamlessly integrating into various décor styles. “This is what makes these rugs enduring pieces that invite admiration, spark conversations, and elevate the ambience of joyous occasions,” she says.

The new collection features rich colours and intricate designs, and will create a warm and elegant backdrop, fostering a welcoming atmosphere for gatherings. Cultural and seasonal influences play a big role in shaping the brand’s various collections. The inspiration for each collection is drawn from a diverse spectrum of traditions, festivities, and the ever-changing seasons. “For instance, we have a collection on Bauhaus, which pays tribute to 100 years of the movement. Our Afgan collection is inspired by the early tribes of Afghanistan where our colour inspiration and motifs are derived from. We even sourced the wool from Afghanistan to get a real feel to it. Each rug is thoughtfully curated to capture the essence of joy and celebration, with colours and patterns carefully selected to reflect the richness of cultural influences and the vibrancy of the seasons,” Smriti adds.

To help you find the right pick for your homes, there are rug experts to guide you through the process of customisation.



Price starts at Rs 600 per sq ft.

Available online.

