Sources Unlimited's new collection is illuminated works of art 

Sources Unlimited, one of the pioneers in introducing high-end international furniture, accessories and lighting solutions in the Indian market, has unveiled its latest collections of lights by Preciosa, the Ghanta suspension lamp designed by Melogranoblu, and Flos.



The epitome of sophistication, Preciosa lighting creates illuminated works of art that combine cutting-edge technology and artistic refinement. On the other hand, Melogranoblu, a Bergamo company founded in 1997 with Ermanno Rocchi and Massimo Crema, showcases fine Italian craftsmanship. The brand has been crafting works of art, transforming the lighting world and carrying Italian craftsmanship and glassblowing into the 21st century. The creations go beyond simple lighting to become stunning representations of tasteful refinement, raising the bar for sophistication in the field of lighting aesthetics.

Falgun Shroff, co-founder, Sources Unlimited, tell us that they are dedicated to curating a

collection that showcases the epitome of international craftsmanship. “The products are timeless, modern and efficient and are inspired from ahesthetics and styles of different eras through time. Our modern chandeliers draw inspiration from architectural elements, nature’s beauty, and cutting-edge technology. On the another hand, the Ghanta suspension lamp designed by Melogranoblu, draws inspiration from the intricate Tibetan ritual bells,” he says.



The Flos products are defined by their strong identity as well as a sculptural, artistic touch. With 90 per cent of Flos lighting fixtures being made of aluminium, a highly-recyclable material, they are sustainable as well.

Melogranoblu Ghanta available at Sources Unlimited

Preciosa chandeliers at Sources Unlimited

“We have managed to bring onboard some of the finest international luxury brands in the lighting space. Partnerships with Flos, Melogra-noblu, Gabriel Scott, Davide Groppi, Preciosa etc have empowered us to introduce a dazzling array of exceptional lighting fixtures to the discerning market in India. These esteemed partnerships underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality, design excellence, and innovation in the world of luxury lighting,” says Falgun.

He further adds that to strive to achieve the delicate balance between timeless elegance and contemporary style in every piece, they meticulously curate their design philosophy and manufacturing processes. “It requires a strategic design approach to ensure a thoughtful synthesis of traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge design concepts, as well as aspects like material selection, adaptability, and innovation while maintaining a consistent brand identity. Our modern chandeliers are perfect examples of the blend between timeless elegance and contemporary style, and we have Preciosa, which has carried centuries of Bohemian tradition,” he adds.

