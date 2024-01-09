Obeetee Carpets launches an enchanting new collection inspired by characters from Disney, Marvel and Pixar 

Obeetee Carpets, the renowned carpet manufacturer, has collaborated with Disney and introduced an enchanting collection of carpets showcasing beloved characters from Disney classics, Marvel epics, and Pixar adventures.

This collection is a new addition to the brand's line-up, which is known for its meticulously handcrafted rugs and carpets that include both traditional and contemporary designs. The Disney collection is a unique offering that adds a new twist to the existing kids' collection. It is expected to attract the attention of not only children but also young adults who are fans of Marvel heroes like Iron Man and others.

The collection guarantees an enchanting selection of designs, with each one taking inspiration from beloved Disney characters. The lineup includes iconic figures such as Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses like Cinderella and Belle, Marvel's revered Avengers including Iron Man and Captain America, and Pixar's endearing Lightning McQueen and the Aliens from Toy Story.



As a tribute to Disney's extensive history of storytelling, Obeetee has recently revealed unique prints that honour some of the most beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Disney Princesses, and Marvel heroes. In conjunction with Disney's grand 100th anniversary, Obeetee has also launched a special collection that offers customers distinctively designed prints, commemorating treasured Disney characters throughout a century of enchantment.

Angelique Dhama, CEO of Obeetee Carpets, said, "Our collaboration with Disney for this captivating collection fills us with immense joy. The painstaking effort and resources we've invested in capturing the very essence of these beloved characters are poised to resonate deeply with our customers."

The collection is available both in physical stores and online, allowing everyone to bring the magic of Disney characters into their homes. Boasting a diverse array of carpet styles, sizes, and shapes, the collection ensures a wide array of choices for customers.

