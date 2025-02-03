Hästens unveils exclusive 2000T bed for 100th anniversary

Originally introduced in 1978, the Hästens 2000T set a new standard for luxury, earning the title The Bed of Tomorrow. It was also the first model to feature the signature Blue Check pattern, which debuted at the Stockholm Furniture Fair and became an enduring symbol of Swedish design excellence. The design continues to be a hallmark of Hästens, representing the brand’s dedication to quality and timeless elegance.

The 2000T bed is renowned for its superior comfort, offering unparalleled pressure relief through its meticulously crafted layers and advanced spring system. This system ensures independent spring movement for optimal support, airflow, and a refreshing sleep experience.

The Jack Ryde 100 Year Anniversary Bed not only embodies Hästens’ century-long legacy but also reinforces its position as the gold standard in sleep innovation. With this limited edition, Hästens invites sleep enthusiasts to experience the pinnacle of luxury, craftsmanship, and restorative sleep.