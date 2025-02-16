Sobé Decor unveils Azul: A touch of tranquility

Sobé Decor marks a bold new chapter in sophisticated design with its latest collection — Azul. Crafted from rare blue clay porcelain, Azul blends artistry, tranquility, and elegance into everyday living.
The name Azul, derived from the Renaissance celebration of blue, encapsulates the calming and harmonious qualities of the colour. As Nivedita Jegadeesh, founder of Sobé Decor, explains, “The Azul collection draws inspiration from the deep serenity that blue represents. It was a colour that deeply resonated with Renaissance artists, who saw it as a symbol of peace and harmony. We wanted to create a collection that reflected that same tranquil energy, seamlessly merging timeless elegance with modern living.”
One of the standout features of Azul is its unique material — rare blue clay porcelain. This stunning medium offers a rustic yet refined aesthetic, with a vintage white glaze layered over the matte blue finish. The result is a visual appeal that is both understated and striking, exuding a sense of oceanic calm that complements any setting. “We chose blue clay porcelain for its ability to balance rustic charm with modern sophistication. Its natural tones, paired with the vintage white glaze, create a timeless elegance that makes each piece a work of art,” Nivedita adds.
Handcrafted on the island of Sri Lanka, Azul pieces are the result of age-old artistry and meticulous craftsmanship. Artisans use traditional techniques to shape the blue clay, apply the glaze, and achieve the perfect matte finish. This level of craftsmanship ensures that each item—whether it’s a mug, plate, or bowl—reflects impeccable attention to detail. “The artisans in Sri Lanka are masters of their craft, and their traditional techniques are integral to the creation of each piece. Every item is a product of their expertise, which is why Azul feels both timeless and personal,” Nivedita shares.
The cultural influence of the Renaissance, with its focus on the calming nature of blue, is embedded in the design of the collection. The minimalist aesthetic, combined with vintage motifs, is intended to evoke tranquility and peace in any space. “The cultural connection to the Renaissance is important to us. It influenced the design, giving it a timeless appeal that is both emotionally calming and visually harmonious,” Nivedita explains.
With the introduction of Azul, Sobé Decor continues its mission to innovate while honouring traditional craftsmanship. “The Azul collection is just the beginning. We aim to explore new materials and techniques, expanding the collection to include more categories while staying true to our minimalist and calming aesthetic,” Nivedita hints.
Price starts at Rs 1,410. Available online.
