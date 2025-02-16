Sobé Decor unveils Azul: A touch of tranquility

Sobé Decor marks a bold new chapter in sophisticated design with its latest collection — Azul. Crafted from rare blue clay porcelain, Azul blends artistry, tranquility, and elegance into everyday living.

The name Azul, derived from the Renaissance celebration of blue, encapsulates the calming and harmonious qualities of the colour. As Nivedita Jegadeesh, founder of Sobé Decor, explains, “The Azul collection draws inspiration from the deep serenity that blue represents. It was a colour that deeply resonated with Renaissance artists, who saw it as a symbol of peace and harmony. We wanted to create a collection that reflected that same tranquil energy, seamlessly merging timeless elegance with modern living.”

One of the standout features of Azul is its unique material — rare blue clay porcelain. This stunning medium offers a rustic yet refined aesthetic, with a vintage white glaze layered over the matte blue finish. The result is a visual appeal that is both understated and striking, exuding a sense of oceanic calm that complements any setting. “We chose blue clay porcelain for its ability to balance rustic charm with modern sophistication. Its natural tones, paired with the vintage white glaze, create a timeless elegance that makes each piece a work of art,” Nivedita adds.