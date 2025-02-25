Moving away from fleeting trends to make evergreen products, this brand has everything sustainable

Climate change and waste management is perhaps one of the biggest challenges the world is facing. It is safe to say that this crisis is more impending than economic instabilities. While the bigger powers are busy putting out other fires, this is a battle all of us must fight individually and make efforts from our end. The change can begin from making smaller lifestyle choices, buying products from the right places, managing our own waste and so on. Conscious purchase from responsible places can take us a long way. Resonating with this, Aari-Beyond Décor, a new home décor brand, makes sustainability their core principle.
Moving away from fleeting trends to make evergreen products, they have a range of wall décor, panels, and décor accents. “Our primary inspiration comes from architecture, nature, cultural heritage, and global interior trends. Being an architect, I have always been fascinated by the details of historical structures, patterns in natural landscapes, and the textures of raw materials. Additionally, different architectural styles across the world influence the designs we create, the handcrafted aspect of our décor is rooted in childhood memories of seeing artisans at work, shaping beautiful pieces with their hands,” says Himal Maheshwari, the founder. These inspirations ensure that their designs are relevant with what is happening around, and are also timeless.
This philosophy of creating evergreen pieces is in line with ensuring each product is thoughtfully hand crafted with immaculate attention to detail.
One of their most remarkable initiatives is the one product, one tree policy where they grow a tree for each product sold. Another remarkable feature is their reusable packaging, ensuring decreased use of plastic and waste. They also ethically source their materials and repurpose waste to make them into smaller products.
The panels are made from Acacia and mango wood, known for their strength and rich grain. These woods undergo hand-carving, sanding, and polishing to achieve a refined finish. Terracotta plates are air-dried, kiln-fired, and hand-paint ed, offering a natural yet elegant look. Meanwhile, MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) is used in embossed panels to ensure precision in patterns and relief designs. With deep cultural and artistic influences, these pieces exude a bohemian and rustic look, where each product tells a story. “Although they cater to a particular aesthetic, they can also be aligned with con temporary trends, and paired with modern décor,” Priyanka Chobey, the co-founder says.
The collection creates a warm, artistic, and refined ambiance. Whether it’s adding a bohemian flair with painted terra cotta plates, a touch of heritage with engraved wooden panels, or a statement rustic feel with carved plates, each product enhances the space’s personality.
Prices starts at INR 499. Available online