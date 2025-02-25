Moving away from fleeting trends to make evergreen products, this brand has everything sustainable

Climate change and waste management is perhaps one of the biggest challenges the world is facing. It is safe to say that this crisis is more impending than economic instabilities. While the bigger powers are busy putting out other fires, this is a battle all of us must fight individually and make efforts from our end. The change can begin from making smaller lifestyle choices, buying products from the right places, managing our own waste and so on. Conscious purchase from responsible places can take us a long way. Resonating with this, Aari-Beyond Décor, a new home décor brand, makes sustainability their core principle.

Moving away from fleeting trends to make evergreen products, they have a range of wall décor, panels, and décor accents. “Our primary inspiration comes from architecture, nature, cultural heritage, and global interior trends. Being an architect, I have always been fascinated by the details of historical structures, patterns in natural landscapes, and the textures of raw materials. Additionally, different architectural styles across the world influence the designs we create, the handcrafted aspect of our décor is rooted in childhood memories of seeing artisans at work, shaping beautiful pieces with their hands,” says Himal Maheshwari, the founder. These inspirations ensure that their designs are relevant with what is happening around, and are also timeless.