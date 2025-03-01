Rustic reveries: Alankar is inspired by the rich heritage and techniques of India

There is a certain charm in old, vintage architecture. A walk through the lanes of old city, and you can see each pillar, each minaret, window and door adorned with intricate patterns. These designs are testament to slow, conscious living, artistry, skill, and most importantly, storytelling. The Deco Barn encapsulates this in its new Alankar collection — a curated array of handcrafted vintage and rustic accent furniture, mirrors, and wall art designed to infuse modern spaces with timeless elegance. It stands out as a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty.

Inspired by India’s rich artistic heritage, Alankar takes from the Sanskrit word for adornment. Each piece is infused with the elegance of Mughal architecture, Rajasthani jharokhas, and intricate antique carvings, reinterpreted for today’s homes. “We wanted to create some thing that feels like a piece of history — art that tells a story and adds warmth to a space,” says Anju Mathew, the founder.