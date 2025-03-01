Rustic reveries: Alankar is inspired by the rich heritage and techniques of India

There is a certain charm in old, vintage architecture. A walk through the lanes of old city, and you can see each pillar, each minaret, window and door adorned with intricate patterns. These designs are testament to slow, conscious living, artistry, skill, and most importantly, storytelling. The Deco Barn encapsulates this in its new Alankar collection — a curated array of handcrafted vintage and rustic accent furniture, mirrors, and wall art designed to infuse modern spaces with timeless elegance. It stands out as a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty.
Inspired by India’s rich artistic heritage, Alankar takes from the Sanskrit word for adornment. Each piece is infused with the elegance of Mughal architecture, Rajasthani jharokhas, and intricate antique carvings, reinterpreted for today’s homes. “We wanted to create some thing that feels like a piece of history — art that tells a story and adds warmth to a space,” says Anju Mathew, the founder.
Sustainability is at the heart of the collection, with furniture crafted from reclaimed wood, mango wood, and teak. “A lot of our wood comes from old doors, pillars, and furniture,” Anju explains. “This allows us to preserve the aged patina while ensuring that each piece is unique and ethically sourced.” Traditional hand-carving, distressing, and natural finishing methods like wax polishing and lime washes enhance the rustic appeal, giving each creation an authentic, lived-in charm.
The journey of Alankar began with extensive research into antique Indian furniture. “We spent months working with artisans, understanding their techniques, and exploring ways to blend tradition with modern design,” Anju shares. From ideation to execution, every piece goes through a meticulous process of carving, assembling, and finishing — ensuring durability while maintaining its artistic essence. The collection incorporates age-old woodworking techniques such as jali work, brass and tile inlays, and hand-distressing, that add to its timeless appeal.
The process also had its share of lighthearted moments. Anju fondly recalls an incident where an artisan mistook a distressed mirror for an actual antique and insisted on ‘restoring’ it. “It took a lot of convincing to explain that the worn-out look was intentional!” she laughs. Another fun challenge was experimenting with different colour washes — where every artisan had their own strong opinion on which shade looked the most authentically aged.
Designed to evoke warmth and nostalgia, these pieces make homes feel more personal and storied. whether it’s a hand-carved mirror that adds grandeur to an entryway or a distressed wooden panel that sparks conversation, the collection invites art lovers to bring a piece of history into their space.
