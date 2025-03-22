Stitched into spring: ‘Basant’ reimagines home décor with a perfect balance of heritage and modernity

Spring is the season of renewal, lightness, and vibrance, and Basant, the latest collection from Prasanaakshi by Life n Colors, encapsulates all of that beauty in fabric. Apourva Sharma, co-founder of Life n Colors, describes it as, “Basant embodies the vibrancy of spring—where nature awakens, colours bloom, and a sense of freshness takes over.” This collection is a reflection of spring’s magic, a perfect blend of the season’s essence captured in the form of hand-painted wallpapers and artisanal fabrics that fill your space with warmth and movement. It’s like a wardrobe refresh for your home, reimagining age-old motifs in a palette that feels undeniably fresh—sun-faded ochres, whispering blues, and florals that bloom with the delicacy of a painting.
“Basant beautifully contrasts delicate paisleys with structured geometrics, creating a dynamic balance of fluidity and definition. The result is a space that feels curated, yet deeply personal, steeped in warmth and quiet sophistication. “Every design is thoughtfully crafted to bring depth, texture, and a dynamic interplay of colour,” Apourva shares. “Basant reimagines home décor with a perfect balance of heritage and modernity.” The collection’s intricate florals, earthy tones, and subtle geometries feel like a celebration of nature’s rebirth, designed to infuse your home with the fresh energy of the season.
As interiors evolve into a more expressive, emotive language, Basant serves as a reminder that seasonal transitions are not just about changing our wardrobes but about reimagining the spaces we return to. “The subtle transformation that Basant brings lingers long after spring has passed,” Apourva notes. It’s a collection that invites you to immerse yourself in the seasonal beauty, with designs inspired by the poetic charm of Japanese spring art—lush botanicals, delicate peonies, and ethereal cranes—woven into a rich tapestry that brings nature’s rebirth into your home.
Some of Apourva’s personal favourites from the collection include the Rosa Chinoiserie Wallpaper, a captivating pink-themed design that adds elegance and charm, and the Silk Route Sofa and Chairs Upholstery in vibrant yellow, which infuses any space with energy. “Basant brings together delicate florals, intricate vines, and heritage motifs in sun-washed hues,” she says, “making it perfect for flowing drapes, elegant upholstery, and charming cushions.”
The collection stands out for its unique ability to coordinate, making it easy to create a cohesive, designer look. “Our collection brings wallpapers and fabrics designed to match, allowing you to create a coordinated, well-styled interior effortlessly,” Apourva explains. Whether you choose the same patterns for your walls and furnishings or pair complementary designs, Basant offers a refined, intentional aesthetic that elevates your home.
Crafted with sustainability in mind, the collection blends traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. With water-based inks and sustainable processes, the brand ensures every creation is as eco-friendly as it is beautiful.
Wallpapers: Starting from INR 175 per square foot.
Fabrics: At INR 1,499 per metre.
Available online.
