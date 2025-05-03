The Perennial Collection of beds is an amalgamation of different aesthetics

“The inspiration behind the collection is a beautiful blend of past and present. Our iron and brass beds draw heavily from classic Victorian and Edwardian styles, celebrating the elegance and structural integrity of traditional metalwork. These pieces echo the romance and refinement of historical interiors, reimagined for modern living. It’s all about finding harmony between old-world charm and today’s need for comfort and simplicity,” says Dhruv.

It’s not just the design that matters—it’s the way these beds are made. The company works with skilled local artisans, many of whom have spent years perfecting their craft. They use high-quality materials that are built to last, like thick-gauge iron, solid oak, and plush, durable fabrics. Everything is hand-finished, tested, and treated with the respect it deserves.