The Perennial Collection of beds is an amalgamation of different aesthetics

In a world that’s moving faster than ever, The Original Bed Company invites us to slow down—and lie back into something truly personal. Founded by Dhruv Nagpal, the brand’s Perennial Collection isn’t just about beds. It’s about stories, craftsmanship, and the kind of furniture that becomes part of your life, not just your room.
These are not mass-produced pieces. Each bed, crafted from iron, brass, wood, or upholstery, is thoughtfully designed and meticulously made. What truly distinguishes them is the opportunity for personalisation. Every aspect, from the choice of fabric or finish to the style of the headboard or footboard, can be tailored to your preferences. Whether it’s a deep forest green velvet or hand-stained oak with clean, minimalist lines, your vision can be brought to life. There is a distinct sense of comfort in knowing that your bed is entirely unique — an expression of your home and individuality.
“The inspiration behind the collection is a beautiful blend of past and present. Our iron and brass beds draw heavily from classic Victorian and Edwardian styles, celebrating the elegance and structural integrity of traditional metalwork. These pieces echo the romance and refinement of historical interiors, reimagined for modern living. It’s all about finding harmony between old-world charm and today’s need for comfort and simplicity,” says Dhruv.
It’s not just the design that matters—it’s the way these beds are made. The company works with skilled local artisans, many of whom have spent years perfecting their craft. They use high-quality materials that are built to last, like thick-gauge iron, solid oak, and plush, durable fabrics. Everything is hand-finished, tested, and treated with the respect it deserves.
The mood these beds create is just as thoughtful as the process: calm, grounded, quietly luxurious. They’re designed to be the heart of your bedroom — a space that reflects your style and gives you a real sense of rest.
The Perennial Collection is a gentle protest against throwaway furniture. It asks us to invest in pieces that last, that grow with us. And in a world full of noise, there’s something pretty wonderful about a bed that simply lets you be.
Prices start at INR 15,999. Available online.
