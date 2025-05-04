Organic luxury takes centre stage in Essentia’s bedroom collection

When it comes to designing a bedroom, the bed is undeniably the star of the show. As the centerpiece of the room, it has the power to define the space, influence the mood, and ultimately, set the tone for restful nights and rejuvenating mornings. A well-chosen bed doesn’t just serve as a functional piece of furniture; it becomes an expression of personal style and a sanctuary for comfort. Essentia Home, a pioneer in luxury bespoke furniture, understands this fundamental truth and has unveiled a new collection of meticulously crafted beds that blend elegance with sustainability.

“We view the bed as the defining element of a bedroom—where luxury, comfort, and design converge,” says Hridik Chawla, co-founder of Essentia Home. “Our inspiration stemmed from the desire to craft beds that are not only visually striking but also offer an immersive experience of comfort and craftsmanship.”

Nature-inspired materials

The new collection is built around the philosophy of organic luxury, where nature-inspired materials take center stage. Crafted using solid wood, natural fabrics, and handwoven textures, each bed is designed to marry beauty with function. Essentia Home goes beyond aesthetics, championing conscious living by sourcing responsibly harvested wood and employing artisanal techniques that honour traditional craftsmanship. “We focus on handcrafted details, from sculpted headboards to artisanal stitching, which elevate the phenomenal appeal of each piece,” Hridik explains. This commitment to sustainability and quality ensures that every bed in the collection is as durable as it is beautiful.