Boris Klimek & Lenka Damová redefine lighting with the Under Pressure Collection

Lighting can make or break a space. Whether it’s highlighting the contours of a room, creating an ambient glow, or accentuating architectural features, the right lighting can transform any environment. Today, lighting is more than just functional—it is a form of artistic expression. Innovative Design Studio by IDG, in collaboration with renowned global brands, is redefining the role of lighting in home décor with their exclusive collection. One of the most striking examples is the Under Pressure Collection by Brokis, unveiled at Salone del Mobile 2025, which brings sculptural artistry and exquisite craftsmanship to the forefront of interior design.

Crafted by celebrated Czech designers Boris Klimek and Lenka Damová, the Under Pressure Collection offers a bold new perspective on lighting. This series captures a transformative moment—when molten glass meets an invisible force, yielding a form that is as delicate as it is powerful. The result is a striking interplay of fragility and strength, offering more than just a source of illumination, but an artistic piece that tells a story.

The beauty of transformation

According to Aryaman Jain of Innovative Design Studio by IDG, the concept behind Under Pressure was rooted in capturing a dramatic moment of metamorphosis: "Under Pressure freezes a split-second of alchemy—the instant molten glass yields to an invisible force and solidifies." The designers wanted to encapsulate the beauty of transformation, where gravity and a central threaded rod "squeeze" each hand-blown sphere, resulting in a visually stunning luminaire that embodies both tension and grace.