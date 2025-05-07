Boris Klimek & Lenka Damová redefine lighting with the Under Pressure Collection

Lighting can make or break a space. Whether it’s highlighting the contours of a room, creating an ambient glow, or accentuating architectural features, the right lighting can transform any environment. Today, lighting is more than just functional—it is a form of artistic expression. Innovative Design Studio by IDG, in collaboration with renowned global brands, is redefining the role of lighting in home décor with their exclusive collection. One of the most striking examples is the Under Pressure Collection by Brokis, unveiled at Salone del Mobile 2025, which brings sculptural artistry and exquisite craftsmanship to the forefront of interior design.
Crafted by celebrated Czech designers Boris Klimek and Lenka Damová, the Under Pressure Collection offers a bold new perspective on lighting. This series captures a transformative moment—when molten glass meets an invisible force, yielding a form that is as delicate as it is powerful. The result is a striking interplay of fragility and strength, offering more than just a source of illumination, but an artistic piece that tells a story.
The beauty of transformation
According to Aryaman Jain of Innovative Design Studio by IDG, the concept behind Under Pressure was rooted in capturing a dramatic moment of metamorphosis: "Under Pressure freezes a split-second of alchemy—the instant molten glass yields to an invisible force and solidifies." The designers wanted to encapsulate the beauty of transformation, where gravity and a central threaded rod "squeeze" each hand-blown sphere, resulting in a visually stunning luminaire that embodies both tension and grace.
The materials and craftsmanship in this collection reflect this poetic tension. Each piece is crafted using hand-blown glass that carries delicate whorls and undulations, paired with a precision-milled metal spine. The glass, soft and organic, contrasts beautifully with the exacting geometry of the rod, creating a harmonious blend of fragility and strength. Jain explains, "That contrast of supple versus structural lets fragility glow while strength holds the form, an elegant duet of craft disciplines working at their limits."
This exceptional collection, with three pendant models—Little, More, and Most—offers versatility to suit a range of architectural and spatial needs in contemporary Indian homes. Little is perfect for smaller spaces like a dining nook or bedside table, while More makes a bold statement over kitchen islands or living areas. Most, the largest of the three, is ideal for dramatic installations in double-height foyers or stairwells. The various sizes and finishes allow for creative combinations, making these pieces perfect for India’s diverse architectural landscape, from luxurious apartments to airy villas and duplexes.
Beyond just functionality, pieces like Under Pressure reshape the narrative of lighting by turning illumination into an art form. Jain elaborates: "Pieces from Under Pressure reframe illumination as narrative—they don’t just cast light, they depict a moment of creation onscreen. When a fixture visibly chronicles its own making, it invites occupants to pause, look closer, and feel the material’s journey." These sculptural light fixtures are more than just functional objects—they are stories in motion, enriching interiors with a quiet yet unmistakable voice that adds depth and character to any space.
For those looking to elevate their home décor with a piece that blends art and function, Under Pressure offers a stunning way to transform your interiors. Available on request, these pieces make lighting not only a necessity but a sculptural experience, turning your home into a canvas of light and shadow.
Lighting as Art—with Under Pressure by Brokis, the story of transformation, craftsmanship, and sculptural elegance is now ready to illuminate your space.
Price on request. Available online.
