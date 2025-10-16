Timeless Diwali décor gets a luxe upgrade with these festive and Italian collections

Balancing this collection is the debut of the Italian Collection, a line that draws from the understated beauty of Italian design while weaving in accents of tradition. Defined by polished green stone embellishments, this collection includes versatile bowls perfect for hosting festive feasts, a four-piece Puja thali that reimagines tradition with modern elegance, and exquisite additions such as a tea set and centerpiece that instantly elevate everyday rituals into extraordinary moments.

Every piece is conceived not only for its function but also for its ability to become part of the celebrations it accompanies. Co-founder Akanksha Aggarwal shares, “Our philosophy has always been to weave tradition into the fabric of modern life, and this Diwali collection is the purest expression of that. We see these pieces not just as objects but as a way to create new family legacies.”

Prices start at INR 3,000.

Available online.

