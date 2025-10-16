Timeless Diwali décor gets a luxe upgrade with these festive and Italian collections

As the glow of Diwali begins to light up homes across the country, Exclusively Yours, the luxury home décor brand founded by the mother daughter-in-law duo Akanksha and Neena Aggarwal, unveils its Festive Specials alongside a new Italian Collection. Known for its timeless elegance, the brand steps into the season with a vision that brings together heritage, artistry, and modern refinement, offering pieces that are as much about memory-making as they are about design.
The Festive Specials arrive as treasures crafted to echo the warmth and symbolism of the season—whether it’s the unique Kalash paired with a divine Laxmi statue, the resplendent Laxmi Kerala diya set with a rose quartz heart, or the shimmering silver-plated Urli that makes for a luminous centerpiece. Each piece is steeped in tradition yet finished with the distinctive Exclusively Yours touch, ensuring it feels at home in both contemporary settings and heritage interiors.
Balancing this collection is the debut of the Italian Collection, a line that draws from the understated beauty of Italian design while weaving in accents of tradition. Defined by polished green stone embellishments, this collection includes versatile bowls perfect for hosting festive feasts, a four-piece Puja thali that reimagines tradition with modern elegance, and exquisite additions such as a tea set and centerpiece that instantly elevate everyday rituals into extraordinary moments.
Every piece is conceived not only for its function but also for its ability to become part of the celebrations it accompanies. Co-founder Akanksha Aggarwal shares, “Our philosophy has always been to weave tradition into the fabric of modern life, and this Diwali collection is the purest expression of that. We see these pieces not just as objects but as a way to create new family legacies.”
Prices start at INR 3,000.
Available online.
