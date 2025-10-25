Suneherii collection reimagines India’s artistic heritage for the modern home
India’s rich artistic legacy is not just preserved but reimagined for the modern home in Life n Colors’ latest Suneherii Collection. At the heart of this edit lies a seamless interplay between heritage and contemporary aesthetics — a visual and tactile narrative that transforms interiors into living stories. “The inspiration for Suneherii came from India’s golden ages,” shares Apourva Sharma, co-founder of Life n Colors. “We wanted to recreate that aura of grandeur while making it accessible in contemporary homes.” And so, what emerges is a collection that doesn’t just pay homage to India’s art forms but reinterprets them through a modern lens — softened palettes, bold compositions, and functional elegance.
Life n Colors’ new Suneherii line celebrates India’s golden ages through design
From Nizami-style wallpapers paired with jewelled embroidered cushions and wall art to Kashmiri Pashmina-inspired prints on table linen and curtains, every element has been carefully curated to evoke both memory and imagination. “Each art form tells a unique story of India’s cultural wealth,” Apourva explains. “We abstracted their essence — translating embroidery stitches into textured prints or temple paintings into subtle, large-scale murals — so they felt fresh, not dated.”
The result is immersive: Pop-Pichwai motifs scale walls and ceilings with bold flair, while Kalamkari installations welcome you at the entrance with vibrant colour and craft. But beyond aesthetics lies intention. From lotus motifs in Pichwai to chinoiserie-inspired narratives, the storytelling is carried across wallpapers, curtains, cushion covers, and even table linen. Each surface becomes a canvas, each textile a conversation — rooted in tradition but alive in modern-day context.
Crafted by artisans steeped in age-old embroidery traditions, Suneherii marries the precision of skilled hands with the vision of a young design team. This depth extends even to ceilings — a bold move inspired by palace architecture. “People love the idea of transforming an overlooked space into a storytelling canvas,” Apourva notes.
Whether making a statement or subtly elevating everyday living, Suneherii adapts. “Some motifs are bold and celebratory, while others are subtler,” Apourva adds. As younger consumers and global audiences increasingly seek meaning in design, Suneherii becomes a bridge — between past and present, art and life.
Price & availability on request.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.