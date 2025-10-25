Suneherii collection reimagines India’s artistic heritage for the modern home

From Nizami-style wallpapers paired with jewelled embroidered cushions and wall art to Kashmiri Pashmina-inspired prints on table linen and curtains, every element has been carefully curated to evoke both memory and imagination. “Each art form tells a unique story of India’s cultural wealth,” Apourva explains. “We abstracted their essence — translating embroidery stitches into textured prints or temple paintings into subtle, large-scale murals — so they felt fresh, not dated.”

The result is immersive: Pop-Pichwai motifs scale walls and ceilings with bold flair, while Kalamkari installations welcome you at the entrance with vibrant colour and craft. But beyond aesthetics lies intention. From lotus motifs in Pichwai to chinoiserie-inspired narratives, the storytelling is carried across wallpapers, curtains, cushion covers, and even table linen. Each surface becomes a canvas, each textile a conversation — rooted in tradition but alive in modern-day context.