Celebrate timeless rituals with the Forever Blooms collection of kitchen and serveware

Each piece in the Forever Blooms collection is hand-painted by ellementry’s artisans in soft hues of sky-touched blue. From bowl sets and platters to storage jars, cloches, and cutlery holders, the pieces are crafted from lightweight mango wood and finished with food-safe enamel, making them as functional as they are beautiful.

“This collection isn’t just about serveware. It’s about a feeling of preserving the small, beautiful rituals that make up a life. Whether it’s your morning tea or a festive gathering, Forever Blooms is meant to bring a quiet joy to your table, every single day,” says Ayush Baid, founder of ellementry.

Beyond their visual elegance, these pieces are rooted in deep craftsmanship and storytelling. Much like the Sadabahar, which has long been appreciated in India not just for its beauty but also for its healing qualities, Forever Blooms carries meaning. It reflects ellementry’s core philosophy: that everyday living deserves to be thoughtful, soulful, and artfully designed.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com