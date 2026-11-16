How to repurpose your vintage suitcases like a pro

Vintage suitcases are making a comeback, not for travel, but for home decor. With their worn leather, retro stickers and sturdy build, they add instant nostalgia and character to any room. And the best part? They are actually useful.Here are 5 creative ways to use them:

Turn it into a coffee table or side table: Stack two or three suitcases of different sizes, largest at the bottom, to make a charming side table or nightstand. Or take one large suitcase, add four legs or casters, and you have a coffee table with hidden storage inside for books, remotes and magazines.

Make wall shelves or a wall display: Cut a suitcase in half or mount it open on the wall with sturdy brackets to create a quirky shelf. It is perfect for displaying small plants, photo frames, travel souvenirs or books, and instantly becomes a conversation piece.