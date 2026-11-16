How to repurpose your vintage suitcases like a pro

Vintage suitcases are making a comeback, not for travel, but for home decor. With their worn leather, retro stickers and sturdy build, they add instant nostalgia and character to any room. And the best part? They are actually useful.Here are 5 creative ways to use them:
Turn it into a coffee table or side table: Stack two or three suitcases of different sizes, largest at the bottom, to make a charming side table or nightstand. Or take one large suitcase, add four legs or casters, and you have a coffee table with hidden storage inside for books, remotes and magazines.
Make wall shelves or a wall display: Cut a suitcase in half or mount it open on the wall with sturdy brackets to create a quirky shelf. It is perfect for displaying small plants, photo frames, travel souvenirs or books, and instantly becomes a conversation piece.
Create a cosy pet bed: Remove the lid or keep it open at an angle, line the base with a soft cushion or foam, and add tiny legs for height. Your dog or cat gets a stylish little bed that looks far better than a regular store-bought one.
Transform it into a planter: Line an old suitcase with plastic, drill a few drainage holes, fill it with soil and add your favourite plants. Place it on a balcony, patio or by the entrance for a whimsical, garden-party look.
Build a reading nook: Place a large, sturdy suitcase flat as a low seat with a thick cushion on top, and stack another one beside it as a side table for your tea and books. Add a floor lamp and a throw, and you have a cosy little corner that feels straight out of a storybook.
Use it as smart, stylish storage: Slide a flat suitcase under the bed for seasonal clothes and linens, stack them in a corner for blankets and toys, or keep one in the entryway for scarves, hats and shoes. It keeps clutter hidden while still looking beautiful.
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