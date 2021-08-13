Rakhi Special: Check out these eco-friendly options and make a statement

With the festival of Raksha Bandhan only a week away, several homegrown sustainable labels are crowding the market with eco-friendly, recycled rakhis. We have curated a few interesting options for you to choose from and make a resounding statement.

Ultimate transformers

Personalized and conscious gifting has never coalesced like this before. Made of eco-friendly materials, online gifting shop Oye Happy’s rakhis transform into a photo album with mini photos enclosed inside, and further as a fridge magnet. Never ever, was rakhi this functional.

Pocket Pinch: 399

Blooming tales

Imagine a rakhi that metamorphosizes into a plant. Incredible right? Phool.co is offering handcrafted rakhis that will be a big surprise for your environment activist sibling. Phool.co uses the technique of macrame to weave in seeds of sponge gourd, Sorghum, Pumpkin and more, into beautiful designs.

Pocket pinch: 325

Vedic mantra

Vadhodara-based sustainable brand Sajke is urging you to #MakeTheShift with their Vedic rakhis that include the goodness of turmeric, sandalwood powder, saffron and mustard seeds. They come in an exciting wholesome plant growing kit consisting of a biodegradable pot, spinach seeds, coir for mud and an organic fertiliser apart from plantable seed pencils made out of recycled paper.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 499 onwards

Flower power

Celebrate the bond of love and laughter with Zwendesigns’ eco-friendly rakhis that uses paper and fabric to create striking designs that have an earthy aesthetic. The hot pick is the Flower Dust Rakhi made by combining temple flowers and paper dust into alluring shapes with pastel hues.

Pocket pinch: Rs 100 onwards

Premium points

If you are looking for something premium then check out the exquisite rakhis by Anand Prakash, a New Delhi-based premium brand committed to creating artistic and unique pieces of art to collect and gift. Their medley of jute and delicate brass metal with intricate craftwork by skilled artisans adds a different value to the rakhi which can also be later used as a bookmark.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 290 onwards

Clay chronicles

Moving beyond paper and fabric, Mango People’s eco-friendly options include Clay Rakhis which are simple and has a tasteful rustic charm. What makes them more unique are the flower seeds (Gaillardia, Marigold etc) kneaded in the clay and shaped in butterflies, hearts, leaves and flowers, which can be thrown into a clay pot only to grow and bear beautiful flowers.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 145 onwards