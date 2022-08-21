Product review: Trudiance's new creme lipsticks

Trudiance recently launched their new creme lipsticks. They pack the goodness of hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, both of which are extremely moisturising. The former plums up the lips and is an effective product to reduce lip wrinkles. Jojoba oil has a waxy texture and acts as a protective barrier against dry weather or UV rays. The lipstick glides on smoothly and stays on for close to three hours.

The range comprises several shades, with the nudes going beyond the typical pale pink and beige colour palette. The nudes are far better in pigmentation than the darker colours. The lipsticks are vegan. They are transfer-proof as well.

The colour pay-off is average. The other drawback is that the colour on the lipstick label does not match the shade inside. Most of the colour labels are misleading. Another thing I noticed with all three lipsticks I tried—Cedarwood, Calla Lily and Camellia—the tube contained very little product.