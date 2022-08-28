Product review: Kay Beauty's gel eye pencils

Kay Beauty lived up to its quality standard once again with the recently launched gel eye pencils. They come in seven colours — gold, silver, blue, green, bronze, olive and rose gold — and are water and smudge-proof. The colour payoff is intense and the application is smooth, owing to the creamy texture of the product, enriched by two key ingredients — ceramides and chamomile. The product is eye-friendly, in that it does not irritate the eye even if the colour goes inside the waterline or tagline.

The kohl does not need to be set with a powder. It settles down within a couple of minutes and stays

in place for a long time.

The eye pencil is excellent for a thick upper lash line; however, if a wing liner is what you’re aiming for, the nib of the product may prove to be a little too thick.

Gel eye pencils by Kay Beauty Price: Rs 599

Available at: Nykaa.com; Nykaa stores