Product review: Kay Beauty's gel eye pencils

They come in seven colours — gold, silver, blue, green, bronze, olive and rose gold

28th August 2022
Kay Beauty's gel eye pencils

Kay Beauty's gel eye pencils

Kay Beauty lived up to its quality standard once again with the recently launched gel eye pencils. They come in seven colours — gold, silver, blue, green, bronze, olive and rose gold — and are water and smudge-proof. The colour payoff is intense and the application is smooth, owing to the creamy texture of the product, enriched by two key ingredients — ceramides and chamomile. The product is eye-friendly, in that it does not irritate the eye even if the colour goes inside the waterline or tagline. 

The kohl does not need to be set with a powder. It settles down within a couple of minutes and stays 
in place for a long time.

The eye pencil is excellent for a thick upper lash line; however, if a wing liner is what you’re aiming for, the nib of the product may prove to be a little too thick.

Gel eye pencils by Kay Beauty Price: Rs 599

Available at: Nykaa.com; Nykaa stores

Cosmetics chamomile Kay Beauty Eye Pencil gel eye pencils

