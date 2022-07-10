Gearing up: International brands TUMI and Razer to launch bags just for gamers

This summer, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI have teamed up with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. Together, they have reimagined TUMI bestsellers as limited-edition gear for gamers. The collaboration leverages TUMI innovation and design excellence and Razer’s iconic aesthetic and branding, which is one of the most recognised in the global gaming and e-sports communities.

The new collection has four styles which include expandable four-wheel luggage, a backpack, a sling bag and a laptop sleeve. Each piece is co-branded with Razer’s triple-headed snake logo and signature green accents, blended with TUMI’s DNA.

The take-everywhere laptop cover 15” securely carries a gamer’s most prized possession while the Bozeman Sling is the ultimate grab-and-go bag for stashing cords, portable gaming gear and more.

Equipped with a padded laptop pocket, the Finch Backpack is designed to carry heavy-duty gear. Gamers can also slip the Add-A-Bag sleeve over the handle of the International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On Luggage for a complete travel kit.

The shell and lining of the case are both made with recycled materials, spotlighting both TUMI and Razer’s commitment to sustainability. Plus, it has a USB-C port to keep global citizens powered on their journeys. Only 1,337 units of each style will be released around the world. “1337” or “LEET” short for “elite,” was specifically chosen as gamers and esports athletes use this to signal the most skilled gamers.