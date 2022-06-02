These new products with Vitamin C might just be the best solution to many of your skin problems

The benefits of Vitamin C are many, from helping slow early skin aging and preventing sun damage to improving your appearance by controlling wrinkles, dark spots and acne — this is quite literally a miracle worker. Vitamin C is often touted as one of the best anti-aging ingredients on the market — and the key to maintaining a smooth, even and glowy complexion. Although, you’re probably getting Vitamin C in your diet, there’s no way to guarantee it’s going straight to your skin. Using serums and other topical products is the most direct way to reap these benefits and this fact has been recently discovered by skin care brands that have now proactively jumped onto the bandwagon of featuring products with the magic vitamin. We scour the market for new skin care products that feature this all-rounder wonder and we hope you like our picks.

Vitamin C Combo from O3+

All-in-one

With Vitamin C now being an inevitable part of the summer skincare regimen, O3+ has come up with a compact range of Vitamin C products that claim to combat pollution, dirt and tan and comprise skin essentials such as Vitamin C Cleanser Foaming Wash, Vitamin C Cellulose Mask, Vitamin C Face Wash, Vitamin C & Turmeric Glow Gel Cream and Vitamin C Serum Glow. The Vitamin C Combo claims to have no harsh chemicals and claims to be environment-friendly. INR 2,240. o3plus.com

Natural Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser from Moms Co.

Skin story

The Moms Co., just launched a Natural Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser that promises to be a lightweight, quick-absorbing moisturiser, which is a perfect solution for oily and irritated skin. This special moisturiser claims not to contain oil, not clog pores, offers lightweight yet intense hydration and leaves skin non-greasy. INR 348. themomsco.com

Goji Berry & Vitamin C Face Wash from Skinella

Wash away

Enriched with the goodness of Vitamin C and Goji Berry extracts, the Skinella Goji Berry & Vitamin C Face Wash promises to gently remove dirt and grime, leaving you with smooth, clear and nourished skin. Perfect for daily use, this face wash is said to be packed with the power of the superfood goji berry which cleanses, brightens and promotes healthy skin. INR 249. Available online.

Tangy Vitamin C Collagen Boosting Sleeping Mask

Sleep therapy

The Tangy Vitamin C Collagen Boosting Sleeping Mask claims to be a holy grail for the skin. It promises to deeply nourish the skin and boost skin elasticity. The mask is loaded with ingredients like mulberry extract and algae extract that they claim will repair skin overnight and give it a bright and youthful glow. INR 650. ennbeauty.com

Vitamin C Microdermabrasion Scrub from Body Shop

Scrub it up!

Packed with exfoliating micro-particles, including crushed garnet stones, Body Shop’s Vitamin C Microdermabrasion scrub claims to slough away dead skin cells, to reveal softer, more radiant skin from the first use. The formula contains Vitamin C rich camu camu from the Amazonian rainforest in Peru and community trade shea butter too! INR 1,895. thebodyshop.in

indulge@newindianexpress.com

@indulgexpress