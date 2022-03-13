Product Review: Mamaearth's Naturally Matt Lip Serum, a liquid lipstick with serum!

If there’s one thing that can be better than liquid lipstick, then it is a liquid lipstick with serum. The problem with shiny liquid lipsticks is that they often break up. So unless you moisturise your lips at regular intervals, you will be left with wrinkled lips.

It is this problem that Mamaearth promises to address with their new offering—Naturally Matt Lip Serum. The product, which claims to be filled with the goodness of Vitamin C and Vitamin E, is a deliciously packed serum in the garb of lip color.

The lip serum is smooth to apply and it gives you easy-to-maintain fuller lips. It gives you a thick lotion-like texture instead of a waxy balm (like lip balms) and that helps in keeping the lips non-flaky or chapped. Also lip serum keeps the lips hydrated for a much longer duration. It gives you a perfect pout with plumped-up lips. That it is without any toxins and is available in eight shades are the other plus points. Now what more could a girl ask for from a lip colour?

Mamaearth Naturally Matt Lip Serum Price: Rs 599

Availability: Mamaearth.in; select online portals; select retail stores