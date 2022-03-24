Newly launched intimate care label VinzBerry offers products for men too

Here's another new entrant in the bludgeoning intimate care products segment and that too from Kolkata. Conceived by entrepreneur Vineeta Agrawal, VinzBerry acknowledges the hygiene needs of women.

With growing risks of UTI amongst females across all professions and ages, Agrawal conceptualised the brand when she herself faced sanitation issues while crisscrossing the country. After spending almost a year and a half speaking to ladies who have faced similar challenges, she has finally given shape to VinzBerry.

"Keeping in mind the affordability of intimate care products we have tried to keep VinzBerry extremely pocket friendly," shares Vineeta.

The launch event was hosted by super model Ushoshi Sengupta, who spoke about the effects of seasonal change and intimate issues that follow them.

"We have launched ten products amongst which we recommend the intimate fragrance mist to men as well. Apart from female hygiene, we wish to develop into an all encompassing brand in the near future," concluded Vineeta.

Price: Rs 199 onwards

Available online and at all Eyecatchers outlets across Kolkata