Here are the top five new picks in sun protection available, right now!

Come summer and sun-protection becomes the top priority for most of us. Here are some brand new offerings in the market that promise to protect you from the harmful rays of the sun and do a lot more…

Homme handy

Sunscreen is a no-brainer when it comes prepping for summer skin and Phy’s brand new Daily Skin Defense Sunscreen with SPF 45 for men promises to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and sun damage. With an active ingredient like Niacinamide, it evens out your skin tone, improves skin texture and also retains skin moisture. INR 475. thephylife.com

Clean sheen

The Zero White Cast Sunscreen with SPF 50+ from Foxtale seems like the best bet if you want to control hyper-pigmentation while also effectively protecting your skin from the sun. This sunscreen claims to protect against UV damage, even out your skin tone and also reverse the impact of pollution damage on skin. INR 675. foxtale.in

Toddler de-tan

If you’re worried about your little ones, then look no further than D’fend SPF 50 Non-Toxic Plant-Based Sunscreen from Azafran that they claim is safe for kids who are older than two. Formulated with water and rich in minerals of calcium, iron, and magnesium, this sunscreen promises to be sweat and water-resistant, easily-absorbent and does not make the skin white. INR 900. azafran.in

All-rounder

This non-absorbing natural sunscreen which claims to provide safe sun protection from harmful UV rays while also soothing and repairing sun-exposed skin is from Brillare. Called the Natural Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50, the brand also has a Multi-Protection Sunscreen with SPF 40 that also promises to nourish and hydrate sun-exposed skin. INR 595 onwards. brillare.co.in

Aloe there!

The 100 per cent vegan Green Tea Day-Light Sunscreen Gel SPF 35 from Plum is for those of you who care about treating the planet right. The ultra-light gel sunscreen has aloe juice and calendula extracts that can help calm irritated skin and green tea extracts that promise to provide protection from acne. INR 575. plumgoodness.com

