Women's Day: Some unique gifts to cherish forever

While every day belongs to her and calls for a celebration of her power, on this day, go the extra mile and gift your favourite woman a piece of something that resonates with her the most. Here is a curated list of little somethings that she will enjoy.
A classic satchel is timeless and never goes out of fashion. Versatile and user-friendly, Lavie Luxe’s Mona Satchel Extra Large exudes grandeur, offering generous space for her essentials without sacrificing style. Its extralarge design enhances her overall look and makes for an ideal gift this Women’s Day. Available online. Price on request.
Replenish your closet with Kashmiri handicrafts and weaves from Isbandh. Their exquisite pherans, kurtas and dupattas are replete with intricate Kashmiri designs which can be worn on any special occasion. The pieces revive abandoned art forms with a contemporary twist. Available online. Price on Request.
Sangeeta Boochra’s latest collection offers a harmonious blend of elegance and resilience with each piece displaying grace and the unapologetic side of femininity. Choose from sparkling pieces including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings in bright hues. These pieces are symmetrical in shape with intricate metalwork and gemstones which enhance the look. Available online. Price on request.
Drawing inspiration from 2024 fashion trends, Rosso Brunello has an array of styles, ranging from stylish moccasins, trendy loafers, smart monk straps, chic ballerinas, embellished heels and smart pumps. Whether your preference leans towards edgy and laid-back comfort or timeless classics, the brand has a diverse selection for every occasion. Be it camel, olive, tan, coffee, or navy colours, the new collection provides an ideal means to rejuvenate your wardrobe without straying too far from the conventional. Available online and in stores. Price on request.
Denim is always a versatile gift for any occasion and ANI Clothing’s newest drop, the Denim Collection, showcases cutting-edge silhouettes and expert craftsmanship. The collection boasts a versatile range of silhouettes, offering slim and tailored fits to more relaxed styles. Be it a dress, a sassy jumpsuit, or a good ol’ pair of jeans, comfort and style seamlessly unite across a range of pieces in this collection. Available online. Price on request.
Looking for a table accessory which also brings some music to your life? Here’s Anemos’ curated collection which effortlessly provides functionality and adds a dash of chic to any décor. The piece is meticulously designed with a smooth finish that can elevate the look of any room. Available online. Price on request.
With summer approaching faster, give the women in your life a floral treat with The Body Shop’s Lather & Slather British Rose Big Gift Case. Handcrafted with quality shea butter the gift box comprises British Rose Shower Gel, British Rose Body Butter, British Rose Eau de Toilette, British Rose Hand Cream and Large Ramie Lily. Available online. Price on Request.
If you are looking for a luxury watch to buy, Carl F. Bucherer's Manero Peripheral in 40mm with a Red textile strap, fits all the right bills. The stainless steel double-domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on one side, case back with sapphire crystal, with a silver coloured dial with red counters, and a textile strap made of recycled vegan materials, is not just a classic watch but would be a versatile piece too. Available online. Price on request.