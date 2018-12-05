6 states, 9 cities: BodyPower India Tour returns with a bang!

Asia's largest fitness hub, BodyPower India is all set to take the Nation by storm with its National Tour starting this 6th December feature offerings that include the highly anticipated FITFACTOR INDIA (Zonal | National Championships) and the prestigious championship MR BODYPOWER BODYBUILDING SHOW.

Spread across 6 states and 9 action packed cities in India – Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, the BodyPower India National Tour will feature some of the best-known Big Profile athletes such as the legendary Bodybuilder Kevin Levrone, celebrated IFBB PRO's Jacob Sumana and Paul Poloczec, IFBB Bikini Diva Jagienska Kaminska, WBFF PRO Tom Coleman and WBFF PRO Marguerita to name a few, giving fans unprecedented, exclusive access…incredible stuff!

Since its launch in 2014, being the fitness hub of Asia, BodyPower India has attracted thousands of fitness enthusiasts, key buyers, distributors and manufacturers from all over Asia! The tour will showcase a dose of entertainment, motivation, education and inspiration. FITFACTOR INDIA would be the prime highlight, along with Mr. BodyPower Zonal Championship 2018.

Commenting on the occasion, Nick Orton, CEO, BodyPower said, “Whilst I may have started BodyPower in India by training Bollywood superstars, it was always my intension to take our inspirational message about the importance of staying fit and healthy, to everyman. After six years working in the country, I have seen a monster change in peoples attitude to fitness – now it reaches every corner of this great country, and I think that BodyPower has acted as a catalyst to drive that change, with our expo’s and events creating fever pitch levels of excitement amongst the youth in particular. This year’s BodyPower tour is full of excitement, challenges and top quality competitions! Visitors to the events will witness world class athletes performing in front of their eyes; they will get the chance to meet and talk to a plethora of fitness superstars and I will be the guest MC, talent spotting and having some fun along the way…prepare for the most widely anticipated tour ever to grace the country, you cannot fail to be motivated and inspired.”

Fitfactor India is the place where aspiring Indian fitness models can strut their stuff! The highly anticipated fitness model competition that has already taken the nation by storm, with hundreds of entrants taking part in regional casting for a chance to step on stage at BodyPower India 2019 in front of thousands of fitness fans. The show is judged 50% on physique, 50% on whether the competitor has the 'Fit Factor', so personality, presentation on stage, grooming, attractiveness and choice of outfits are all key to success.

This time Bodypower India has organized Fitfactor India contest at three levels:

The recently concluded Fitfactor Regional Championship ( 30+ Major Cities covered across India)



Fitfactor Zonal Championship ( North, South, East, West) starting 8 th December’ 19

December’ 19 Fitfactor National Championship ( BodyPower Mumbai Expo 2019) in January’ 19

The judges are industry experts carefully chosen for their knowledge and ability to further enhance your career. Please note, that judges decision will be final for shortlisting the candidates. The competition begin with Regional Championship and to get to the next level there will be qualifying criteria and prizes for each level. The Fitfactor India overall winner will be entitled for attractive offers and Grand prizes.

Touted as the prestigious championship in BodyPower Expo Mumbai, Mr Bodypower National – 2019 is all set to host competitions in the following categories: Senior BodyBuilding Category, Classic BodyBuilding, Senior Men Physique Category, Women Bikini Fitness Models, Junior BodyBuilding Category (Upto Age 23years) Junior Men Physique Category (upto age 23year)

Mr. BodyPower national winners will be entitled to grand gratifications and prizes.

