Online fitness consultation platform Squats launches its first store in Hyderabad

Fitness freaks, listen up! Pune-based Squats Diet and Wellness Centre is launching their first store in Hyderabad tomorrow. The online fitness coaching consultation is launching 120+ stores across the country including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune and more. With an intention to educate and empower the community to take charge of their health and learn the basics of a healthy lifestyle, SQUATS implements a distinctive approach in helping its members to do just that- with the right knowledge to community support, mentorship and guidance by its team of 130+ consultants at each and every step.