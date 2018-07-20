Now relax with the same spa therapy that Roger Federer uses!

Lying on a massage table at The Palms Spa — what could I possibly have in common with Roger Federer and Martina Hingis? Well, according to Neville Umrigar, one of the directors of this Mumbai-based spa brand, their Matrix Rhythm Therapy that I had opted for — is much favoured by the top seeders. “Being a personal friend of the man behind the technology, Dr UG Randoll (from Germany) — we have brought this to India for the first time as a wellness therapy. It works wonders for muscle pains and even disc prolapse,” says the entrepreneur, who along with Krishna Gupta has teamed up with Istayak Ansari to open this spa at Amrtam, in Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park on Saturday.





Knots and crosses

Since they have positioned themselves as a luxe ‘relaxing escape’, a mid-day pampering session seemed a great way to sample their offerings. With a sprawling 7,000 square feet at their disposal, I pad through hush corridors adorned with framed floral installments till I reach one of the six private rooms. My therapist turns out to be adept with the Matrix technology and soon I find her softly wielding a whirring device that kneads all the knots and crosses out of your muscles — in my case it was my neck and shoulder that needed the attention. It was all due to the exertion at the gym earlier in the day, and not the late night poring over my keyboard, I try to explain. However the therapist is delightfully taciturn and lets her strong fingers, elbows and body weight do all the talking as we move on to a deep tissue massage treatment. When a bundle of herbs is placed across my eyes, it effectively sends me into a lemongrass-scented slumber for a bit.

Mandarin meets mango

Talking about the products used at the spa, Neville tells us how they have picked the American brand BCL Spa for scrubs. Expect exciting flavours of sugar scrubs, like Lemongrass plus Green Tea and Mandarin plus Mango, and what’s more — they are all organic.





Spicy massage oil

With bases of black pepper, lemon and ginger in their massage oil — it seemed an apt lunch hour indulgence. In fact their body scrub (suitable for dry skin), that left me all shiny and smooth — smelled good enough to eat. Well, with honey, milk, sugar crystals and white chocolate for ingredients, that is no surprise. Finally a quick shower and a cuppa hot chamomile tea gently reintroduces me to the hustle and bustle of the outside world. While my lunch hour had come and gone, and so had two meetings — nevertheless I promise to be back — but will make it a weekend session next time!

Opening tomorrow, from Rs 2,500 onward.

