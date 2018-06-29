Start your monsoon with a hot stone massage at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli

The monsoons are here, and it is time to get rid of the summer vacay tan, isn’t it? Taking a cue, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli has specialised body rejuvenation and facial treatments that will soothe your senses and pamper your skin. And to check what they have to offer, we make our way to the hotel’s The Spa on a Friday afternoon.

On entering the lobby of the poolside spa, located on the third floor, we’re greeted by the aroma of fresh roses. We quickly make our way to the relaxation area, where we leave the worries of the daily grind, put on our robes and gear up for a rejuvenating spa session. Before the spa session begins, a pre-treatment steam is recommended. I’m ushered into the treatment room by my therapist, who quickly makes me comfortable by discussing the pressure level I would like. First up was a foot clean-up and massage with rose water, which is a ritual the property follows to welcome its guests.



The session begins with an oil massage using orange and cinnamon oil from Forest Essentials, followed by a hot stone treatment. During the massage, smooth, flat and heated herbal stones (procured from Indonesia) are rubbed across your body, depending on your requirements. The therapist uses her hands to expertly ease your tense muscles with smooth and effortless strokes of circular movements and tapping, which does induce an intense feeling of relaxation. The heat emanating from the stones create a sense of comfort and helps treat damaged tissues, they tell me. However, what differentiates the treatment at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli is the use of herbal bundles, post the hot stone massage. These bundles are made in-house. The steaming parcels of herbal salts and aromatic herbs are pressed against your skin, in similar movements like the hot stone. The heat of the herbs is absorbed by the body to reduce aches, I’m informed. This exhilarating therapy, which lasts for about 60 blissful minutes, is designed to not just make you feel relaxed but to also increase blood circulation. And it did work — in fact, I was quite reluctant to leave the couch at the end of it.

Post the treatment, I’d suggest you take time recovering in the sauna room before a shower. You can also choose from a range of herbal and green tea to sip on, while you soak in the warm steam. And that’s how you bid all the week’s anxiety and stress adieu!

Priced at Rs.4,100.

Crsytal facial

With a focus on beauty, the spa has launched a Crystal Facial treatment, which promises to give instant results — a cleaner and detanned look. Starting this month, patrons can opt for this special facial that consists of rose quartz crystals, energised in the tropical seas of Mauritius, which help calm and cleanse sensitive skin. The use of essential oils like rose, aloe vera and sandalwood dust energises tired eyes, treats acneic skin and also helps detoxifying and anti-ageing.