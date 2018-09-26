Can you lose weight on a high carb diet? Find out here!

If you’ve been looking for a few ways to lose weight, you’ve probably seen a lot about low carb or low-calorie weight-loss diets. However, here’s a new revelation that might make you add a few include carbs in your diet. According to a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, foods high in carbohydrates may help you lose body weight and improve insulin function.

Led by the US-non-profit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, the study showed that a high-carbohydrate diet can help with weight regulation, body composition and reduce the risk for Type-2 diabetes. What needs to be noted, here, is that carbohydrates are a broad category of food. During the research, about 100 participants reportedly consumed a plant-based low-fat diet (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes) for 16 weeks and cut their daily fat intake to about 20-30 grams (which is less than the recommended 45-75 grams). The diet group avoided all animal products. There were no limits on calories or carbohydrate intake.

At the end of the study, the participants also decreased their insulin resistance. The science behind this diet is that complex carbohydrates are naturally rich in fibre - a nutrient found in plant foods that adds bulk to the diet without adding extra calories.

Here are a few high-carb foods that you can include in your diet:

Beetroot



Green peas

Pumpkin

Banana



Dry fruits