Rock N Shop and Studio 60 celebrate fitness with 30-day online challenge 

Fitness, as we know it today, has seen a gradual shift. There is a new wave of health and fitness. Millennials in particular are adopting healthy lifestyle choices as they have become more aware and conscious towards a positive body image.

Working towards the health and fitness revolution, Priya Sachdev Kapur, CEO of Rock N Shop in collaboration with fitness-pro Zoe Modgill of Studio 60, organized a 30-day online fitness challenge comprising of 3 different sets of daily new exercises.

The challenge saw many participants working towards their physical wellness and as it came to an end, Rock N Shop and Studio60 organized an event - CELEBRATING FITNESS with a panel discussion on ‘Yoga, Nutrition & Wellness’ by Priya Sachdev Kapur, Zoe Modgill and nutritionist Kajal Mahajan on Saturday, 22nd September 2018 at Studio60 in New Delhi. The event was held in partnership with Raw

Pressery.

Speaking about the association, Priya Sachdev Kapur said, “Fitness has always been a vital part of my life and it was such a great opportunity for Rock N Shop to collaborate with Zoe on our RNSXSTUDIO60 challenge. The idea behind fitness has always been to attain the best version of yourself, physically and mentally, and I believe our collaboration completely does that justice!”

Present among others at the event were Sujata Tomar, Isha Rajpal and Vikram Baidyanath. The event saw attendees across all age groups, with people who regularly workout and people who are keen on stepping

towards a fit and healthy lifestyle. From fitness and nutrition to importance of exercising during maternity, the panelists were keen on discussing everything. The panel discussions touched upon maintaining sugar level in our body, Glycemic Index, planning the meal timing and importance of regular fluid intake and how working out can make a positive physical and mental impact on our well being. Fitness pro Zoe

and Priya also focused on exercises that can help improve a spine condition.

Talking about the success of the collaboration, Zoe Modgill said ‘Fitness challenges everything about ourselves and is about being confident and being stronger than we were yesterday. The best thing about this fitness challenge with Rock N Shop is how both, a beginner and a professional can take part in this and benefit immensely, both mentally and physically’.

The session was followed by an award ceremony, whereby the winner of the RNSXSTUDIO60 challenge was rewarded.